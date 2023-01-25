In New Jersey, 14 Projects Will Share $24 Million to Fund the Planting of 4,000 Trees and the Restoration of Wetlands.

Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Why does this keep happening? Ground shakes, again, in South Jersey
😮 Dozens of reports of ground shaking in South Jersey. 😮 This was the second time in a month residents were jolted. From Atlantic City to Cape May, South Jersey residents again reported hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground move under their feet. This is the...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
As the End of the Emergency Snap Benefit Extension Approaches, a New Jersey Assemblyman is Advocating for an Increase in the State’s Minimum Snap Benefit.
MORRISTOWN, N.J. In February of 2023, the SNAP Supplemental Emergency Benefits will be eliminated. As on March 1, SNAP participants will once again get their usual stipend. As of this month, the bare minimum SNAP payment is $50. But Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.), speaker of the New Jersey Assembly,...
Mystery shaking, rumbling felt again along southern N.J. coast
For the second time this month, residents across southern New Jersey have been reporting long periods of shaking inside their homes Thursday afternoon, with windows and walls rattling. And just like before, there have been no earthquakes reported anywhere in the eastern United States. There also have been no thunderstorms...
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
Emergency SNAP Extra Benefits Will End; NJ Assemblyman Pushing to Increase NJ’s Minimum SNAP Benefit
The last day to get emergency SNAP Extra Benefits is February 2023. As a result, beginning on March 1, SNAP beneficiaries will resume receiving their regular benefit. The minimum SNAP benefit each month is currently $50. That amount was upped to $95 by NJ Assembly Speaker Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
New Jersey Goodwill stores will not accept these items
You may be planning your spring cleaning soon or making room in your closet for those new clothes you got for Christmas. We usually go through out stuff a couple of times a year and fill a bag or two or the back of the SUV and take it off to the Goodwill store or drop-off facility.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.
After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
Police Save Man’s Life During Atlantic County, NJ, Homeless Count
Members of the Hope One outreach program and police canvassing Atlantic County during the annual count of the homeless saved the life of a homeless man who was overdosing Friday morning. The Hope One workers and local police found a man who was suffering from an overdose and quickly administered...
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
Election Officials in New Jersey’s County Ignore Norcross’s Request
A meeting with one of the most prominent men in New Jersey took place in a modest environment. In December, lobbyist Kevin Drennan, Mercer County Commissioner John Cimino, and rich insurance broker George Norcross met in a central New Jersey Starbucks. Norcross has long been one of the most powerful figures in New Jersey politics.
Schedule for February 2023 for New Jersey’s Snap Food Assistance Programme
Households who qualify receive monthly food payments from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (NJ SNAP). Although SNAP is a federal program, the New Jersey Department of Human Services is in charge of managing it on a state level (DHS). Based on the seventh digit of your SNAP case number, NJ...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
New Jersey Resources Reduces Operational Emissions by 59%
The fiscal 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report from New Jersey Resources highlights the company’s progress on its sustainability program, which covers ESG efforts like emission reduction targets and decarbonization priorities. NJR’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report features the following highlights:. reducing operational emissions in New Jersey by 59% from the...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Philadelphia is Looking to Increase Its Minimum Wage as Pennsylvania Enters Its 14th Year Without Doing the Same.
Since 2009, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25. Two City Council members urge Harrisburg lawmakers to let Philadelphia determine its own minimum wage after failed statewide attempts. On Thursday, Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Jim Harrity introduced a resolution urging the General Assembly to allow Philadelphia to set its own...
