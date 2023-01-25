ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

In New Jersey, 14 Projects Will Share $24 Million to Fund the Planting of 4,000 Trees and the Restoration of Wetlands.

By Sapna Pal
newjerseylocalnews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

As the End of the Emergency Snap Benefit Extension Approaches, a New Jersey Assemblyman is Advocating for an Increase in the State’s Minimum Snap Benefit.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. In February of 2023, the SNAP Supplemental Emergency Benefits will be eliminated. As on March 1, SNAP participants will once again get their usual stipend. As of this month, the bare minimum SNAP payment is $50. But Craig J. Coughlin (D-19th Dist.), speaker of the New Jersey Assembly,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises

Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ

🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
Gothamist

SNAP 'food stamp' payments are about to get smaller. NJ lawmakers want to fund the difference.

After a federal supplement ends at the end of February, families can expect to see their SNAP food stamp payments slashed. A New Jersey bill would fund the difference, and keep levels at a minimum $95 per month. New Jersey was one of the first states to set its own minimum for SNAP, beyond the federal guarantee. But it's not enough to close the gap. [ more › ]
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate

❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
newjerseylocalnews.com

Election Officials in New Jersey’s County Ignore Norcross’s Request

A meeting with one of the most prominent men in New Jersey took place in a modest environment. In December, lobbyist Kevin Drennan, Mercer County Commissioner John Cimino, and rich insurance broker George Norcross met in a central New Jersey Starbucks. Norcross has long been one of the most powerful figures in New Jersey politics.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
newjerseylocalnews.com

New Jersey Resources Reduces Operational Emissions by 59%

The fiscal 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report from New Jersey Resources highlights the company’s progress on its sustainability program, which covers ESG efforts like emission reduction targets and decarbonization priorities. NJR’s 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report features the following highlights:. reducing operational emissions in New Jersey by 59% from the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Philadelphia is Looking to Increase Its Minimum Wage as Pennsylvania Enters Its 14th Year Without Doing the Same.

Since 2009, Pennsylvania’s minimum wage has been $7.25. Two City Council members urge Harrisburg lawmakers to let Philadelphia determine its own minimum wage after failed statewide attempts. On Thursday, Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Jim Harrity introduced a resolution urging the General Assembly to allow Philadelphia to set its own...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy