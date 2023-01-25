ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian Nate Bargatze's new comedy special 'Hello World' is a nod to Tiger Woods

The day before he made his professional debut at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open, Tiger Woods faced the media with a big smile.

“I guess hello world, huh,” said a 20-year-old Woods, who has since gone on to win 15 major championships as well as a record-tying 82 times on the PGA Tour to cement his legacy as one of the best to ever swing a club.

An avid golf fan, comedian Nate Bargatze used that famous introduction as the inspiration to his new comedy special, ‘Hello World.’

“I wanted a nice greeting,” Bargatze explained during his Tuesday appearance on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “It’s also a nod to Tiger Woods.”

If you’re a stand-up comedy fan, Bargatze’s new special releases Jan. 31 on Prime Video or you can check him out on tour here.

