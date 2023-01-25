ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, WI

x1071.com

More Details on Shooting in Iowa County

More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway

A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
RIDGEWAY, WI
x1071.com

One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County. In a statement, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call shortly after 8:30pm Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition. Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary

GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
GOTHAM, WI
Channel 3000

Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested

IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Darlington Man Arrested Twice

A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
DARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
MADISON, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wisconsin man accused in shooting incident falls out of attic of Colorado home, police say

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Wisconsin man accused of firing a gun inside a Colorado home was arrested Saturday after he fell out of an attic, police said. According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, Neil Patrick Veitch, 32, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested early Sunday. He was charged with the illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons by previous offenders, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, two violations of a protection order and criminal possession of identification, according to Mesa County online booking records.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
x1071.com

Rollover Crash in Darlington

One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
DARLINGTON, WI
x1071.com

Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point

Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
MINERAL POINT, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
LA CROSSE, WI
x1071.com

Sauk County authorities identify 20-year-old killed in crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sauk County Sunday evening. Sauk County deputies responded to the crash on County Road W near Pikes Peak Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found the 2011 Chevrolet Impala with severe damage on the north side of the road. A passenger, identified as a 20-year-old Nicholas Rizzio from Reedsburg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver, identified as a 22-year-old Timothy Olson from Baraboo, was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear how serious his injuries are. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
BEAVER DAM, WI

