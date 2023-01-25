Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County. In a statement, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call shortly after 8:30pm Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition. Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
Channel 3000
Richland County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Gotham burglary
GOTHAM, Wis. -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a suspect in a burglary at a gas station in Gotham. Officials said the suspect broke into DJ's Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on...
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
x1071.com
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
nbc15.com
Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
wizmnews.com
Grant County man accused of keeping La Crosse woman prisoner is told to stay away from the area
The suspect in an alleged home imprisonment case in La Crosse is being ordered to stay away from La Crosse County. Judge Todd Bjerke told Cole Clark not to return to the county, except for certain court hearings, to protect a woman who said Clark held her prisoner in her own house this month.
Wisconsin man accused in shooting incident falls out of attic of Colorado home, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Wisconsin man accused of firing a gun inside a Colorado home was arrested Saturday after he fell out of an attic, police said. According to a news release from the Grand Junction Police Department, Neil Patrick Veitch, 32, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested early Sunday. He was charged with the illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of weapons by previous offenders, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, two violations of a protection order and criminal possession of identification, according to Mesa County online booking records.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
wearegreenbay.com
Leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ in Wisconsin sentenced
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man dubbed the leader of a ‘large-scale interstate drug trafficking operation’ will spend the next 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. Announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Charlie Goodwin from Madison was sentenced on Wednesday...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. Sheriff: Leads run thin as search for missing man continues
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on its search efforts for a 34-year-old man who has been missing since early December, while noting that the agency is running out of credible leads. Ronald Henry, 34, was last heard from late the night of...
x1071.com
Sauk County authorities identify 20-year-old killed in crash
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Sauk County Sunday evening. Sauk County deputies responded to the crash on County Road W near Pikes Peak Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Deputies found the 2011 Chevrolet Impala with severe damage on the north side of the road. A passenger, identified as a 20-year-old Nicholas Rizzio from Reedsburg, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver, identified as a 22-year-old Timothy Olson from Baraboo, was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is unclear how serious his injuries are. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
nbc15.com
Wis. DMV revokes Beaver Dam, Arlington wholesale dealers’ licenses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Dodge County and 18 Columbia County wholesale dealers lost their licenses after the DMV revoked them Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced. The DOT said CRP Enterprises LLC, HB Motors LLC and R& R Tow & Trans LLC, located at 822 Park Ave,...
Comments / 0