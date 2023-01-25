Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.

DODGEVILLE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO