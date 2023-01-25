Read full article on original website
Man found dead in Fox River; evidence indicates break through ice, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says
A man was found dead in the Fox River in Green County on Thursday, with the evidence indicating he broke through the ice, authorities reported. At about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call requesting a welfare check at a residence in the town of Princeton on the Fox River, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement.
nbc15.com
Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.
At least 21 people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a Wisconsin highway
MADISON, Wis. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Wisconsin State Patrol said 85 vehicles appeared to have been involved and 21 people were taken to area hospitals to...
Channel 3000
Woman in critical condition after shooting in rural Iowa Co.; man arrested
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. -- A woman is in the hospital in critical condition and a man has been arrested after a shooting in Iowa County Wednesday night. The Iowa County Sheriff's Office said its 911 Center received a call about a shooting at a home on Percussion Rock Road in the Town of Wyoming -- an unincorporated community between Taliesin and The House on the Rock south of Spring Green -- at about 8:40 p.m.
Channel 3000
Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
nbc15.com
Dozens of vehicles involved in I-39/90 crash
Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. MPD chief...
CBS 58
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
Channel 3000
Driver dies after crash with truck on US 12 near Fort Atkinson
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- A driver died Wednesday following a crash on US 12 outside Fort Atkinson. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials said the incident occurred near County Highway C at around 7:40 a.m. An investigation reportedly showed the driver was traveling west when they lost control of their vehicle and...
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Accident Leads to Entrapment
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.
nbc15.com
Nearly 2,000 Madison residents without power Friday night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At around 9:40 p.m. Friday night, a car struck a utility pole near Monroe Street near Westfield, according to Madison Gas and Eclectic. The accident broke the pole.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
Channel 3000
'Saddened, angered': Madison police chief, Dane County sheriff react to Tyre Nichols case
MADISON, Wis. -- As police in Memphis prepare to release video of the beating death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of officers, Madison's police chief says he is both saddened and angered by the lack of progress being made by his profession. "As a husband, father, and Black American,...
nbc15.com
Car recovered after being stolen from Madison’s east side, police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police reported that a car warming up in the driveway of a home on Madison’s east side was stolen over the weekend. MPD said the car, which was stolen around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, from the 4000 block of Stein Drive, was later recovered.
Channel 3000
Semi truck overturns near roundabout outside of McFarland
MCFARLAND, Wis. -- No one was injured Thursday when a semi truck slid off of Highway N outside of McFarland, but debris from the overturned truck prompted lane closures in the area. Dane County dispatchers said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on the highway, just over I-39/90. While there...
wearegreenbay.com
Channel 3000
Smash-and-grab burglaries reported at dog parks in Dane, Jefferson counties
VERONA, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies in Dane and Jefferson counties are warning residents to take precautions following a number of smash-and-grab burglaries. Police in Verona and McFarland took to Facebook Wednesday after a thief or thieves broke windows and took items from vehicles at dog parks and public parking areas the day prior.
nbc15.com
78-year-old man arrested for stalking West Towne Mall employee
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating an stalking incident after a 78-year-old man allegedly stalked a West Towne Mall employee. The woman called MPD after a man stood close to her several times as she worked. He also found out personal information about the woman that she did not tell him directly, officials said.
Dashcam video shows woman rescued from abduction after police chase
The Sheriff's office in Columbia County, Wisconsin, released footage capturing the dramatic rescue of a woman who was sleeping in her car at a rest stop when a stranger got in and drove off with her in the back seat. CNN affiliate WMTV has more.
seehafernews.com
