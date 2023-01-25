Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who said he was “Jew-ish” and falsely claimed that his grandparents were forced to flee the Holocaust, joked about Hitler and the killing of Jews and Black people in a 2011 Facebook comment, according to a Thursday report from Patch. Santos’ comment was apparently left under a friend’s post that showed “someone making what appears to be a military salute with the caption ‘something like Hitler,’” the outlet reported. “hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigh hiiiiiiiiiiiitlerrrrrrrrrrr (hight hitler) lolololololololololololol sombody kill her!!” Santos reportedly wrote. “the jews and black mostly lolllolol!!! Dum.” A former friend told Patch that they’d screenshotted the offensive comment at the time, while Santos’ onetime roommate, Gregory Morey-Parker, verified to the outlet that the original Facebook post existed. Morey-Parker also said that Santos would regularly make antisemitic comments, “but he brushed it off saying he was Jewish. He’d always say that it was okay for him to make those jokes because he was Jewish.” In an email, Santos’ attorney told Patch that the Facebook comment “is completely false, absolutely disgusting — There is absolutely nothing to talk about.”

