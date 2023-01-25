Read full article on original website
Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, abruptly found himself at the center of a firestorm on Wednesday after prominent short-seller Hindenburg Research alleged his India-based business empire was built through fraud. Adani, 60, experienced a rise in personal wealth last year even as the global economy suffered a period of slowing growth. He is chairman of Adani Group, a sprawling $21 billion conglomerate that owns many of India’s airports, the nation’s largest private-sector port, the media giant New Delhi Television and many other holdings. A college dropout, Adani began his career in the diamond industry before joining a plastics factory run by his...
