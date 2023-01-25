Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Police searching for missing La Crosse woman, safety in question
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Officers with the La Crosse police department are searching for a woman missing since September 27th. The police department issued a missing endangered person alert for 37-year-old Jennifer l. Peterson. She goes by Jen P., and she was last heard from in September when she was...
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
wizmnews.com
Hicke murder trial in La Crosse to begin July 31st
A week-long murder trial is planned in La Crosse this summer for 18-year-old Sage Hicke. He’s accused of shooting two other young men outside an apartment building near Gundersen last year. A 15-year-old boy, Storm Vondrashek, was killed, and a second teen, Jackson Greengrass, was wounded. Greengrass is facing...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt in La Crosse house fire early Friday morning
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a house fire in La Crosse early Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department said they were called to a home on fire on the 300 block of 28th Street South, on La Crosse’s east side near Grandad Bluff, at 3:10 a.m. Friday.
wizmnews.com
Court hearing on hidden camera charges against business owner Dinsmoor
A business owner from Onalaska pleads not guilty to charges resulting from allegedly secretly recording images of employees using a bathroom at their workplace. James B. (Brad) Dinsmoor appeared by Zoom in La Crosse County court on Friday, to face four felony charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent. Each charge carries a possible penalty of 3.5 years in prison, or fines up to $10,000.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple first responders assist with trapped driver after rollover crash in Wisconsin
CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck. Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton. In the photos provided, the...
WEAU-TV 13
Two people arrested after traffic stop in Vernon County, suspected drugs found
LAFARGE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities arrested two people after a traffic stop in Vernon County Friday. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 26 at 2:55 p.m. a Vernon County deputy made a traffic stop for equipment violations in the 200-block of West Main Street in the Village of LaFarge.
x1071.com
Burglary in Richland County
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to identify a suspect in a burglary at a Gotham gas station. Officials say the suspect broke into DJ’s Kwik Stop early Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the suspect, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Office at 608-647-2106.
radioplusinfo.com
1-27-23 lacrosse police investigating 9 fatal drug overdoses
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse police are investigating nine recent drug overdose deaths amid concerns that a powerful animal tranquilizer may be present in the local illicit opioid supply. The La Crosse Police Department, Gundersen Health System and Tri-State Ambulance warned the community Tuesday about the high number of fatal overdoses during 2023′s first three weeks. The deaths have raised concerns that the animal tranquilizer xylazine, known as “tranq,” may have entered local illicit supplies of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Toxicology reports on the recent overdose deaths are pending, and it may take weeks to determine whether or not “tranq” was present in some or all of the cases.
5 Cabins in Wisconsin That Provide the Perfect Romantic Getaway
Is your significant other a pain in-the-you-know-what to buy gifts for? I know mine sure is! If you really want to knock your present out of the park, surprise them with a romantic getaway not too far from home. Treat Your Sweetie to Some Romance. Just follow me here...I'm assuming...
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
news8000.com
Country Boom announces line-up for 2023
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) -- One of the La Crosse area's most popular country music festivals announced their lineup for 2023, featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Dustin Lynch over the three-day festival. More details on the lineup can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase now. COPYRIGHT...
x1071.com
Speakers Offer Ideas On Keeping UW-Platteville Richland Campus Open
A listening session held Thursday in Richland Center served as a forum in which community members shared ideas on how to revive the UW-Platteville Richland campus, or at least keep it on life support while plans are made to stop holding in-person classes because of declining enrollment. As of this past fall, UW-Platteville Richland’s enrollment was just 60 students. Speakers offered suggestions on how to keep a presence at the campus. Ideas proposed included bringing back continuing education for adults and the College for Kids programs, returning site-based recruiting and admissions staff and partnering with area school districts to encourage students to earn their associate’s degrees alongside their high school diplomas. System President Jay Rothman announced in November that the Richland Center campus would stop holding in-person classes for degree programs starting July 1, but he kept open the possibility of having some in-person programs, such as adult enrichment classes. A mid-December draft of the plan, which said any programs through Richland Center going forward would be online only, potentially rendering the campus unnecessary. A report says officials from Richland County, which owns the campus, said the December draft had been developed without their input.
nbc15.com
Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
