‘This is about our human values’: State Sen. Roland Gutierrez talks bills related to Uvalde shooting

'It was tremendous': Midland church's mission to support Uvalde blossoms into one giant celebration
SAN ANTONIO — Two Texas communities nearly 300 miles apart united as one. Parishioners at a Catholic church in West Texas had it in their hearts to support Uvalde following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. "Their child got stolen from them, never to see again. I could feel...
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
Sul Ross State University receives $2.7 Million grant from 'Connecting Minorities Communities Pilot Program'
ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University recently received a $2.7 Million grant from the 'Connection Minorities Communities Pilot Program'. This grant will be used from all the SRSU campuses to improve distance learning and communications. The campuses are in Alpine, Del Rio, Eagle Pass and Uvalde. “The NTIA...
Two people die in accident on bridge in Zavala County
SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died in an accident on a bridge in Zavala County Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the Nueces County bridge along Highway 83 by the Zavala County line at about 4:15 a.m. Zavala County officials posted on Facebook that two fatalities were reported...
Student found with gun at Bandera Middle School, district confirms
SAN ANTONIO — A student was found with a gun at Bandera Middle School Wednesday morning, Bandera ISD confirmed in a letter to parents. The district said a student was reported to be in possession of an 'antique-type' firearm which was inside of the student's backpack. The school administration took the student into their custody and law enforcement was called.
Major accident on Nueces Bridge leaves two dead, others injured
UVALDE, Texas - A major accident on Highway 83 South has left two people dead near the Nueces River Bridge. According to Uvalde County Constable Emmanuel Zamora, the accident happened around 4 a.m. near the Zavala County Line and La Pryor Crossing. The car crashed on the bridge and EMS...
