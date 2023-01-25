ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show

Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago's Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl

The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens

The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Repressed Mother's Boy Breaks Free in Benjamin Britten's Satirical Opera 'Albert Herring'

Alternately amusing and heartbreaking, “Albert Herring,” the 1947 opera by British composer Benjamin Britten and his frequent collaborator, librettist Eric Crozier, is now receiving an exuberantly performed and elaborately designed production by the Chicago Opera Theater (COT) on the stage of the freshly restored Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture (until recently simply called the Athenaeum Theatre). To mark an early celebration of COT’s 50th anniversary season, the ever-adventurous company has welcomed acclaimed British conductor Dame Jane Glover (DBE), whose interpretation of Britten’s score is impeccable, as is the production’s outstanding 13-person orchestra.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega

This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
CHICAGO, IL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW is Chicago's premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

