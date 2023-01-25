Read full article on original website
Chicago Tonight: Latino Voices, Jan. 28, 2023 - Full Show
Keeping kids heathy amid high obesity rates. The state's outgoing schools superintendent on lessons learned from the pandemic. And a Waukegan gym hoping to uplift women. Univisión’s Alex Hernández guest hosts.
Jan. 27, 2023 - Full Show
Reaction to the release of Memphis police video. One on one with the head of the Chicago Housing Authority. Making crosswalks accessible to blind pedestrians. And a winter showcase in River West.
‘Winter Dreams’ Celebrates the Season with Interactive Art Exhibit
Despite the many cold and gloomy Chicago days on the horizon, a gallery in River West is looking on the bright side with a winter-themed exhibition. Organizers said they hope to give the community a reason to celebrate the season through interactive art and reflective storytelling. Among the 30 artists...
‘Chicago Tonight’ in Your Neighborhood: Bronzeville Receives Historic Designation
If the walls inside the Rosenwald Courts Apartments could talk, they might tell the histories of some of Bronzeville’s greatest former residents: Gwendolyn Brooks, Quincy Jones and John H. Johnson, just to name a few. The massive block-long building opened in 1929 to provide modern housing for African Americans...
Chicago’s Plan to Make Crosswalks Accessible for Blind Pedestrians Moving at a Crawl
The city of Chicago’s efforts to make intersections accessible to blind pedestrians are moving at a snail’s pace, according to city records. Last March, the Chicago Department of Transportation said it was planning to install about 150 accessible pedestrian signals in 2022 and 2023. So far, only nine of those signals are actually up and running – and only eight of them are new, since one of those installations was an upgrade to an older signal.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
García Edits First Television Ad to Remove Uniformed Chicago Cops After Probe Launched
U.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García released a new version of his first television advertisement in the race for Chicago mayor on Wednesday, hours after the presence of two uniformed officers in the 30-second spot promising to get tough on crime triggered a probe by Chicago Police Department officials.
5 Things to Do This Weekend: Jan. 27-29
Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at the Argyle Lunar New Year Celebration, featuring a parade, dancers, pop-ups and prizes. More than 20 community groups will be present; a bevy of family-friendly activities include story time and crafts. Details: Noon-4 p.m. Saturday; parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at...
Lightfoot Celebrates Opening of New Police, Fire Training Academy She Once Opposed
In the thick of her reelection bid, Mayor Lori Lightfoot stepped off the campaign trail Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new West Garfield Park facility that she said will offer state-of-the-art training to Chicago police officers, paramedics and firefighters that she opposed during her first bid for office.
Nature Museum To Hike Fees Nearly 70%. Park District Also OKs Field Museum Bump
Prepare for sticker shock at the museum. The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners approved admission fee hike requests from the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and the Field Museum on Wednesday, but not without dissent from some board members who pushed back against Chicago residents bearing the brunt of the pain in their pocketbooks.
COVID-19 Drops Down to ‘Low Risk’ Across Chicago, Cook County: Federal Officials
The threat of COVID-19 eased across Chicago and Cook County Thursday, as federal officials moved the warning level to “low” after just nine weeks at “medium,” according to Centers for Disease Control data. The move is likely to reduce fears, at least temporarily, of a significant...
Youth Program Founder Hurt in Iowa Shooting Escaped Chicago Gang, Moved to Help Other Young People
Will Keeps was a 15-year-old member of a Chicago gang when he witnessed rival members kill his friend. He escaped the streets and moved to Iowa to help other young people from troubled backgrounds. Now, Keeps is hospitalized and in serious condition following just the sort of violence he has...
A Repressed Mother’s Boy Breaks Free in Benjamin Britten’s Satirical Opera ‘Albert Herring’
Alternately amusing and heartbreaking, “Albert Herring,” the 1947 opera by British composer Benjamin Britten and his frequent collaborator, librettist Eric Crozier, is now receiving an exuberantly performed and elaborately designed production by the Chicago Opera Theater (COT) on the stage of the freshly restored Athenaeum Center for Thought and Culture (until recently simply called the Athenaeum Theatre). To mark an early celebration of COT’s 50th anniversary season, the ever-adventurous company has welcomed acclaimed British conductor Dame Jane Glover (DBE), whose interpretation of Britten’s score is impeccable, as is the production’s outstanding 13-person orchestra.
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
WTTW News Explains: How Does Chicago’s Grid Street System Work?
OK class, are you ready to learn Chicago’s grid system?. Remember graph paper from middle school math? Then you can imagine the Chicago grid. It has a north-south axis, and an east-west axis. The center point is at State and Madison in the heart of the Loop. That’s 0 north, south, east and west.
Chicago Housing Authority CEO Talks Agency Criticism, State of Affordable Housing
The Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) is facing a lot of criticism this week. Alderpeople are questioning how the department is using its resources, while residents said there isn’t enough housing and what they do have is in poor condition. CHA is the third-largest public housing authority in the nation...
How to Vote Early — But Not Often — For Chicago Mayor, City Council, Police District Council
Voting is now underway downtown for Chicago mayor, City Council and Police District Council. Election Day is Feb. 28. In races for mayor and City Council, if no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will head to a runoff on April 4. Voters will...
Little Village Honors Memory of Shooting Victim Melissa Ortega
This week marks one year since the shooting death of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village. The community has honored her memory with a mural by artist Milton Coronado and the planting of a peace tree, both near the intersection of 26th Street and Keeler Avenue. At the site, the Little Village Community Council (LVCC) held a prayer vigil and peace march Thursday in Melissa’s memory.
Mental Health Clinics Remain Important Topic in Mayoral Race
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision to close half of the city’s publicly run mental health clinics in 2011 is still rippling across the city and its political landscape.
A Look at COVID-19 Three Years Later
It was three years ago today that the first case of COVID-19 in Illinois was confirmed in Chicago. Since then, four million people in the state have been diagnosed with the virus; it has killed 36,000 people.
