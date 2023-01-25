Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thelaseronline.com
Win tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!
Click the “Enter Now” button below to sign-up for your chance to win!. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over the Peoria Civic Center Arena next weekend and you could take the family for free! Sign-up for your chance to be one of 5 winners who each get a 4-pack of tickets for the show Saturday, February 4, at 7:30pm!
25newsnow.com
You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
tourcounsel.com
Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois
We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
Central Illinois Proud
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
thecommunityword.com
History of Hoops: ‘Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball’ gets behind scenes of River City roundball
Basketball fans know how the sport plays in Peoria. Finally, some of those stories from an extra-special time in the city’s lore will be captured in print when “Playgrounds to the Pros: Legends of Peoria Basketball” (3 Fields Books, University of Illinois Press, at left) is released this month.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
Central Illinois Proud
Local lions celebrate snow day
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Lions took advantage of the winter weather at the Peoria Zoo. The Peoria Zoo Facebook shared pictures of their Keeper Regan building a snowman complete with meat eyes, mouth, and buttons. Lizzy and Arthur laid waste to the meat-filled snowman in five minutes. The Peoria Zoo...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria
UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
Central Illinois Proud
Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?
Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools.
1027superhits.com
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
Central Illinois Proud
Funky mummies and folk music come to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Jay Goldberg is planning two new events at the recently renovated Premier Event & Entertainment Center in Peoria. According to a press release, Here Come the Mummies are 5000-year-old Egyptian mummies playing music described as “terrifying funk from beyond the grave”. Since their untombing,...
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools.
25newsnow.com
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
25newsnow.com
Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Central Illinois Proud
Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
