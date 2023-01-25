ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, IL

thelaseronline.com

Win tickets for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live in Peoria!

Click the “Enter Now” button below to sign-up for your chance to win!. Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party takes over the Peoria Civic Center Arena next weekend and you could take the family for free! Sign-up for your chance to be one of 5 winners who each get a 4-pack of tickets for the show Saturday, February 4, at 7:30pm!
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

You Gotta Eat: “The Original” Wonderdog

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This week, I’m trying an American favorite - hotdogs! There’s a spot here in town that’ll make it just about any way you’d like. Wonderdogs are a central Illinois staple. For years, they were sold at local snack stops, until Rob Terlesky and his wife, Linda, opened “The Original” Wonderdog.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
MORTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Northwoods Mall | Shopping mall in Peoria, Illinois

We are almost done with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. In this case we will talk about the shopping center, Northwoods Mall, where you will find different stores of popular and local brands. Additionally, offers are the order of the day. Featured shopping stores: JCPenney, Hot Topic,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday dozens filled the Peoria Civic Center Authority Board meeting to express their concerns about the future of the team after learning the team’s lease with the Civic Center is up after this season. At the meeting the capital committee reported that it...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin Restaurant Week kicks off in February

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Local food enthusiasts are gearing up to eat their way across Pekin as the Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that Restaurant Week kicks off on Feb. 6. From Feb. 6 to Feb. 10, participating restaurants will showcase special offerings on their menu to provide new...
PEKIN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local lions celebrate snow day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Lions took advantage of the winter weather at the Peoria Zoo. The Peoria Zoo Facebook shared pictures of their Keeper Regan building a snowman complete with meat eyes, mouth, and buttons. Lizzy and Arthur laid waste to the meat-filled snowman in five minutes. The Peoria Zoo...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: House fire closes roads in Peoria

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)– Peoria Fire & Rescue has sent out a press release. At approximately 11:28 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters were called to 2319 Sheridan Rd for a house fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished fire that was in the walls of the kitchen, containing the fire to the room of origin. No victims or occupants were found during the search of the property.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Are the Riverman planning on staying in Peoria?

Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in …. Fans advocating for Peoria Rivermen to remain in Peoria. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Accused arsonist joked about smashing Planned Parenthood …. Made comments on social media two...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction

PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights home heavily damaged in late night fire

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A Peoria Heights home has major fire and smoke damage after a Wednesday night fire. In a post on Facebook, The Peoria Heights Fire Department says it happened around 10:20 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Robin Court. There, firefighters saw a...
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Funky mummies and folk music come to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Jay Goldberg is planning two new events at the recently renovated Premier Event & Entertainment Center in Peoria. According to a press release, Here Come the Mummies are 5000-year-old Egyptian mummies playing music described as “terrifying funk from beyond the grave”. Since their untombing,...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools

Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public …. Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central …. Pink Heals: Laugh for a Cause | Good Day Central Illinois. On...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Five injured after multi-vehicle crash in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Weather is to blame for a multiple vehicle crash on War Memorial Drive in Peoria, that left five people injured. It happened around 1:45 PM Friday near the Route 6 Intersection. That is near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries

UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Another Round of Light Snow Friday, More Snow & Freezing Rain This Weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Winter appears to have found Central Illinois this week with most of the area seeing multi-day snow accumulations ranging from 2.0″ to 7.0″, the highest totals in Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford Counties. Another series of storm systems will bring periods of light snow to Central Illinois and perhaps a little bit of freezing rain to the area through the weekend.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
PEORIA, IL

