Read full article on original website
Related
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Trump takes aim at DeSantis in first major campaign swing, says he's trying to 'rewrite history' on his Covid-19 record
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are "trying to rewrite history" regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival "very disloyal."
Comments / 0