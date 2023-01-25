ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

wjct.org

Pilot program will test composting in Riverside and Avondale

Jacksonville City Council has approved a new six-month pilot program to encourage and test the efficacy of commercial composting, through partnership with local composting facility Sunshine Organics and Compost. The goal of the program is not to start a new city-operated compost collection but to encourage and normalize composting as...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

State law would combat antisemitic acts like Jacksonville's

After incidents such as antisemitic messages being projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging religious cemeteries, projecting images of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Jacksonville's drought could continue through February

Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for areas along and west of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Closed San Marco Theatre put up for lease

The closed San Marco Theatre is available for tenant lease. Matthew Clark, senior director at the Colliers commercial real estate company, and associates Olivia Steinemann and Sam Middlekauff are representing the 85-year-old property in historic San Marco Square. Pam Howard, property manager and agent for owner TSG Realty, said the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Developer has big plans for Northeast Florida

BTI Partners of Fort Lauderdale isn’t stopping with 4,600 acres, or an investment of $116 million, in Northeast Florida. “We’re actively looking at other deals in Jacksonville and in the Northeast Florida area,” said CEO and Managing Partner Noah Breakstone. BTI Partners plans to open a branch...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

