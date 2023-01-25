ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football hires new defensive line coach Diron Reynolds

By Cory Linsner
 3 days ago
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker had an opening on his coaching staff after defensive line coach Marco Coleman left East Lansing to take the same position at his alma mater, Georgia Tech. It took several weeks to fill the opening, but Mel Tucker has found the right man for the job.

Tucker has hired Diron Reynolds to take over as the new defensive line coach for the Spartans.

Reynolds has spent the last seven seasons as Stanford’s defensive line coach. Prior to that, Reynolds spent time at Oklahoma and in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, all as a defensive line coach.

