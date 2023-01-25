Read full article on original website
‘We would all be breaking the law’: Kansas runoff election bill draws criticism
New voting legislation would implement a run-off election if a candidate for a statewide office doesn't receive a majority of votes. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
Early voting
National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates. The DNC panel in December shook up the longstanding caucus and primary calendar and decided voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees. The post National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time...
Kansas House tangles on procedural rules before preserving late-night debates, bill bundling
House Speaker Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, ushered through a new set of House rules that protected bill bundling and after-midnight floor debates while blocking partisan control of committee assignments and an attempt to make it easier to force recorded roll-call votes on bills. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system.
Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial
The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
