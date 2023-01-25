ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
republic-online.com

Early voting

National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time to change 2024 primary dates. The DNC panel in December shook up the longstanding caucus and primary calendar and decided voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees. The post National Dems give New Hampshire, Georgia more time...
GEORGIA STATE
republic-online.com

In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates

FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
republic-online.com

Artists sought to help with Kansas suffrage memorial

The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee (SMC) is currently seeking professional artists or artist teams to develop innovative, original art to be incorporated as part of the new display at the Kansas State Capitol building. The Kansas Suffragist Memorial Committee grew from the work of the League of Women Voters of...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy