Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Related
goduke.com
College GameDay Coming to Cameron For Duke-UNC
DURHAM -- ESPN's College GameDay Covered by State Farm is scheduled to make a record 12th visit to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 4, for the first Duke vs. North Carolina game of the 2022-23 season. The traveling pregame college basketball show, hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay...
goduke.com
No. 5 Blue Devils Advance to ITA Kickoff Championship
DURHAM – The fifth-ranked Duke women's tennis team opened the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 victory over No. 4 seeded VCU on Saturday at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center in Durham. The Blue Devils (4-0) advanced to Sunday's championship match against No. 3 seeded Wisconsin...
goduke.com
Pink Game Reception Registration Now Open
DURHAM – Registration for the Pink Game reception is now open. Duke Women's Basketball's annual Pink Game takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 2 p.m., when the Blue Devils take on Miami in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. All survivors and those actively fighting breast cancer are encouraged...
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up ITA Kickoff Weekend with Win over No. 23 Auburn
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 19 Duke men's tennis earned its first win over a top-25 opponent this season when it bested No. 23 Auburn, 4-0, on Saturday afternoon at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. Duke improves to 4-2 on the season, while the Tigers fall to 3-2. How...
goduke.com
Duke Basketball Podcast: Episode 2
DURHAM -- The second episode of the Duke Basketball Podcast checks in the with Blue Devils as they are winding down a grueling month that saw the team play five road games in 24 days, including Saturday's ACC tilt at Georgia Tech. The podcast gets head coach Jon Scheyer's take...
goduke.com
Remembering the Legendary Al Buehler
This story originally appeared in the 14.6 Issue of GoDuke the Magazine – January 2023. If you only think of Al Buehler as a track coach, then you would be missing out on the total man. One adjective cannot come close to describing the life and times of this...
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Play in 2023 Spring Soccer Cup
WINSTON-SALEM - Duke men's soccer is one of ten premier programs that are participating in the 2023 Spring Soccer Cup hosted by Wake Forest, the university announced today. The Blue Devils join 2019 NCAA Champions Georgetown, 2021 NCAA Champions Clemson, Wake Forest, North Carolina, NC State, Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh in the 10-team field. Along with the two NCAA titles, these teams have combined to earn 31 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 regular season conference titles, seven College Cup berths, and four conference tournament titles over the past four seasons.
goduke.com
Duke Hits Road For Saturday Matchup at Georgia Tech
Having played five straight games decided in single digits, Duke is back in action Saturday afternoon to battle Georgia Tech at McCamish Pavilion. Mike Monaco and Randolph Childress are on the call for ACC Network, while David Shumate and John Roth broadcast the game on the Blue Devils Sports Network from LEARFIELD.
goduke.com
Fifth-Ranked Blue Devils Prepped for ITA Kickoff Weekend
VCU (0-2) at #5 Duke (3-0) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Wisconsin (2-1) vs. SMU (2-1) Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center * Durham, N.C. Live Stats l Live Video. Consolation Match. Sunday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Fall to MTSU in ITA Kickoff Opening Match
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – No. 19 Duke dropped a 4-2 decision to Middle Tennessee State on Friday afternoon in the first match of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils dip to 3-2 on the year, while the Blue Raiders improve to 3-1....
goduke.com
Coach Scheyer, Players Meet With Media Thursday
DURHAM - Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach met with media Thursday ahead of Duke's ACC road tilt at Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. HEAD COACH JON SCHEYER. On Dariq Whitehead's injury status:. "Dariq [Whitehead's] not going to play Saturday....
goduke.com
Peroni and Gridley Break School Records, Blue Devils Fall in Final Dual-Meet
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Freshman Martina Peroni and Kaelyn Gridley both broke school records on Friday evening at the Koury Natatorium, as the No. NR/20 Blue Devils fell to No. RV/18 North Carolina. The Duke men (2-4, 0-3 ACC) fell to the Tar Heels 180-119, while the women (4-2, 1-2 ACC) fell 156-144.
goduke.com
Chris Pollard Joins SiriusXM ACC Baseball Preview Show
DURHAM – SiriusXM will air an Atlantic Coast Conference baseball preview show on Thursday, January 26 from 2-6 p.m., hosted by Roddy Jones and Dani Wexelman, featuring interviews with all 14 ACC head coaches and select student-athletes. The preview show will also be available on demand on the SXM App with clips on ACC and SiriusXM social media channels.
goduke.com
Duke Travels to No. 18 North Carolina Friday
DURHAM - The No. NR/20 Duke swimming and diving program returns to action on Friday, January 27 at 5 p.m. as they travel across town to Chapel Hill, N.C., to face off against No. RV/18 North Carolina at the Koury Natatorium. The Blue Devils' men enter the meet at 2-3, 0-2 ACC, while the women bring a 4-1, 1-1 ACC record into Friday.
goduke.com
No. 16 Duke Posts 66-55 Victory Over No. 12 Virginia Tech
DURHAM – Sophomore Shayeann Day-Wilson netted 18 points and junior Vanessa de Jesus added 10 points off the bench to help lead the 16th-ranked Duke women's basketball team to a 66-55 victory over 12th-ranked Virginia Tech Thursday evening in Cameron Indoor Stadium. In a complete team effort, Duke also...
goduke.com
Press Conference Ahead of Georgia Tech Game to Air on ACC Network Extra
DURHAM – Head coach Jon Scheyer, along with graduate Ryan Young and junior Jeremy Roach, is set to meet with media members on Thursday afternoon ahead of Duke's game vs. Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The press conference is scheduled to be streamed live on ACC Network Extra at 1:30 p.m. ET.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Head to Winston-Salem for ITA Kickoff Weekend
Duke vs. Middle Tennessee – Friday at 1 p.m. Duke vs. No. 10 Wake Forest/No. 23 Auburn – Saturday at 1 or 5 p.m. DURHAM – No. 19 Duke men's tennis heads to Winston-Salem, N.C., for the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Wake Forest Tennis Center. The...
Comments / 0