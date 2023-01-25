Read full article on original website
Related
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Adediwura, DL, Slippery Rock University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I want to do this professionally and for a good portion of my life is just the love I have for the game, how I feel when I’m on the field, and with everything I went through these past couple years with graduating and then dealing with that period of time away from the game due to COVID, transferring schools and dealing with a multi-ligament tear injury to my knee my first spring practice over at Slippery Rock, all that time away from the game I literally spent every single day thinking about and missing the game of football. Then I realistically know that I have the ability to play in the NFL, physically and mentally, I understand the craft of my position.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tez Chaney-McClarin, WR, Ottawa University-Kansas
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Well I have always been passionate about football and enjoy the physical and mental challenges it provides. I love the thrill of competing and the feeling of camaraderie that comes with being part of a team. I also find great satisfaction in honing my skills and pushing myself to be the best player I can be. I believe football has the potential to teach me important life lessons and provide me with an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on my community.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Hunter Kaufman, WR, West Texas A&M | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Hunter Kaufman the standout wide receiver from West Texas A&M recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview only on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Chris Elmore, FB/DT, Syracuse University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just my surroundings, my dad is a paramedic and was a paramedic at football games and me and my brother would wait at the gate and then all these kids would get together and play football. What are your...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Top Potential NFL Draft Prospects
AJ Davis FAMU (RB) Shaq Davis South Carolina State (WR) Jadakiss Bonds Hampton (WR) Jarveon Howard Alcorn State (RB) CJ Bolar Alcorn State (WR) Dallas Daniel’s Jackson State (WR) Mark Evans University Arkansas Pine Bluff (OG) Kemari Averrett Bethune Cookman(TE) Brandon Gaddy Alabama State (DE) Ali Shockley Hampton (DB)
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young I remember always going to the little league football games and watching my dad coach, and seeing players that were older than me play with the passion in which they had as a team trying to reach the same goal. The more I was around this sport football it gradually stole my heart and ever since then I have feel in love with game. When being apart of a team that requires multiple people to reach the same goals, is something that I wanted to be involved in.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: JaQuan Ebron, WR, Bluefield University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Me being versatile I can play the slot and the outside on top of special teams defensively and offensively. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. The age of 5. What...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Darkangelo, LB, University of Illinois
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I grew up in a family of 6 so having two older brothers and watching them play really drew me to the game that I love which is football. What are you looking to achieve as a football player...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Pittman’s Pocket: Could HBCU schools finish with 6-8 players drafted in 2023?
Last year, HBCU football was at the spark of the conversation, with only 4 players drafted. Players like James Houston and Decobie Durant were potential prospects, but their team and The NFL expectations were slim to no impact this year. But as the year came upon us and now we’re...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 26, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Bears worked out CFL players QB Jake Dolegala and QB Kai Locksley. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn pulls out of coaching interviews and will remain with Cowboys. Demeco Ryans is emerging as a top candidate for the Broncos HC vacancy. Houston Texans. Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to a futures deal...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Alex Cook, S, Washington | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Washington football standout Alex Cook recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Interview only on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Rankings
The previous two draft classes have brought a lot of wide receiver talent into the league, so let’s see what the 2023 NFL draft has in store. With how important having multiple good wide receivers is today’s NFL they are always amongst the most discussed position groups. The 2023 NFL draft wide receiver group isn’t as strong as the classes we saw in 2021 and 2022, but it’s still a talented group.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Cincinnati Mayor said officials asked Joe Burrow to take a paternity test to confirm he is Mahomes’ father
The Cincinnati Bengals and their fans are awfully cocky lately. With Eli Apple talking trash to Stefon Diggs and the fans, Calling Arrowhead Burowland, and now the Mayor of Cincinnati is now talking trash. Aftab Pureval made a proclamation calling Arrowhead BurrowLand and now made a video saying he asked...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Buffalo Bills: How does this team get better next season?
After a season ending loss to the Bengals, we break down what the Buffalo Bills need to do to improve for next season and beyond. Unfortunately, the 2022 season ended in familiar fashion for the Buffalo Bills. The dominant display the Bengals put on Sunday afternoon marked the fourth straight year they’ve been eliminated in the AFC playoffs.
Washington State snaps skid, bests Arizona State
Andrej Jakimovski scored a career-high 22 points, Justin Powell added a season-high 20 and Washington State ended a three-game losing
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Liberty star linebacker and NFL player Jessie Lemonier is dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier is dead at 25 years old. Lemonier went undrafted out of Liberty University in 2020. Jessie would be signed by the Chargers as a undrafted free agent and played six games. Jessie would end up signing with the Lions and playing for 7 games the year after. He...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Jets remain committed to Zach Wilson, but just hired the man that ruined Russell Wilson
The New York Jets just made a head scratching move. The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator and then announced in a press conference they are still committed to Zach WIlson. I am sorry but the Jets are on the up and up if they can just find...
Comments / 0