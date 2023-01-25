ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Adediwura, DL, Slippery Rock University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I want to do this professionally and for a good portion of my life is just the love I have for the game, how I feel when I’m on the field, and with everything I went through these past couple years with graduating and then dealing with that period of time away from the game due to COVID, transferring schools and dealing with a multi-ligament tear injury to my knee my first spring practice over at Slippery Rock, all that time away from the game I literally spent every single day thinking about and missing the game of football. Then I realistically know that I have the ability to play in the NFL, physically and mentally, I understand the craft of my position.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tez Chaney-McClarin, WR, Ottawa University-Kansas

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Well I have always been passionate about football and enjoy the physical and mental challenges it provides. I love the thrill of competing and the feeling of camaraderie that comes with being part of a team. I also find great satisfaction in honing my skills and pushing myself to be the best player I can be. I believe football has the potential to teach me important life lessons and provide me with an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on my community.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Hunter Kaufman, WR, West Texas A&M | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Hunter Kaufman the standout wide receiver from West Texas A&M recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview only on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
CANYON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Top Potential NFL Draft Prospects

AJ Davis FAMU (RB) Shaq Davis South Carolina State (WR) Jadakiss Bonds Hampton (WR) Jarveon Howard Alcorn State (RB) CJ Bolar Alcorn State (WR) Dallas Daniel’s Jackson State (WR) Mark Evans University Arkansas Pine Bluff (OG) Kemari Averrett Bethune Cookman(TE) Brandon Gaddy Alabama State (DE) Ali Shockley Hampton (DB)
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young I remember always going to the little league football games and watching my dad coach, and seeing players that were older than me play with the passion in which they had as a team trying to reach the same goal. The more I was around this sport football it gradually stole my heart and ever since then I have feel in love with game. When being apart of a team that requires multiple people to reach the same goals, is something that I wanted to be involved in.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
PULLMAN, WA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Pittman’s Pocket: Could HBCU schools finish with 6-8 players drafted in 2023?

Last year, HBCU football was at the spark of the conversation, with only 4 players drafted. Players like James Houston and Decobie Durant were potential prospects, but their team and The NFL expectations were slim to no impact this year. But as the year came upon us and now we’re...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 26, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Bears worked out CFL players QB Jake Dolegala and QB Kai Locksley. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn pulls out of coaching interviews and will remain with Cowboys. Demeco Ryans is emerging as a top candidate for the Broncos HC vacancy. Houston Texans. Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to a futures deal...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Alex Cook, S, Washington | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview

Washington football standout Alex Cook recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Hula Bowl Zoom Interview only on YouTube. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
WASHINGTON, DC
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Rankings

The previous two draft classes have brought a lot of wide receiver talent into the league, so let’s see what the 2023 NFL draft has in store. With how important having multiple good wide receivers is today’s NFL they are always amongst the most discussed position groups. The 2023 NFL draft wide receiver group isn’t as strong as the classes we saw in 2021 and 2022, but it’s still a talented group.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Buffalo Bills: How does this team get better next season?

After a season ending loss to the Bengals, we break down what the Buffalo Bills need to do to improve for next season and beyond. Unfortunately, the 2022 season ended in familiar fashion for the Buffalo Bills. The dominant display the Bengals put on Sunday afternoon marked the fourth straight year they’ve been eliminated in the AFC playoffs.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy