2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Adediwura, DL, Slippery Rock University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I want to do this professionally and for a good portion of my life is just the love I have for the game, how I feel when I’m on the field, and with everything I went through these past couple years with graduating and then dealing with that period of time away from the game due to COVID, transferring schools and dealing with a multi-ligament tear injury to my knee my first spring practice over at Slippery Rock, all that time away from the game I literally spent every single day thinking about and missing the game of football. Then I realistically know that I have the ability to play in the NFL, physically and mentally, I understand the craft of my position.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tez Chaney-McClarin, WR, Ottawa University-Kansas
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Well I have always been passionate about football and enjoy the physical and mental challenges it provides. I love the thrill of competing and the feeling of camaraderie that comes with being part of a team. I also find great satisfaction in honing my skills and pushing myself to be the best player I can be. I believe football has the potential to teach me important life lessons and provide me with an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on my community.
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Top Potential NFL Draft Prospects
AJ Davis FAMU (RB) Shaq Davis South Carolina State (WR) Jadakiss Bonds Hampton (WR) Jarveon Howard Alcorn State (RB) CJ Bolar Alcorn State (WR) Dallas Daniel’s Jackson State (WR) Mark Evans University Arkansas Pine Bluff (OG) Kemari Averrett Bethune Cookman(TE) Brandon Gaddy Alabama State (DE) Ali Shockley Hampton (DB)
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young I remember always going to the little league football games and watching my dad coach, and seeing players that were older than me play with the passion in which they had as a team trying to reach the same goal. The more I was around this sport football it gradually stole my heart and ever since then I have feel in love with game. When being apart of a team that requires multiple people to reach the same goals, is something that I wanted to be involved in.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Adonicas Sanders, WR, Temple University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching my brother as a kid inspired me to play football I wanted to follow his footsteps. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Pursue my childhood dream and make it to the NFL.
Hunter Kaufman, WR, West Texas A&M | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Hunter Kaufman the standout wide receiver from West Texas A&M recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview only on YouTube.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kingsley Ayeni IV, OLB, University of Central Missouri
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I’m versatile enough to play any LB position on the field and have a rare combination of speed, strength, and explosiveness and I’ll track and hawk down the ball from whatever position I’m at.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
Pittman’s Pocket: Could HBCU schools finish with 6-8 players drafted in 2023?
Last year, HBCU football was at the spark of the conversation, with only 4 players drafted. Players like James Houston and Decobie Durant were potential prospects, but their team and The NFL expectations were slim to no impact this year. But as the year came upon us and now we’re...
NFL Transactions for January 26, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Bears worked out CFL players QB Jake Dolegala and QB Kai Locksley. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn pulls out of coaching interviews and will remain with Cowboys. Demeco Ryans is emerging as a top candidate for the Broncos HC vacancy. Houston Texans. Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to a futures deal...
Damar Hamlin makes first public statement since cardiac event
On Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public statements since suffering a cardiac emergency on "Monday Night Football" nearly a month ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hamlin thanked those within the NFL community and the world at large for their support. "What happened to...
Bengals fans and players are really freaking Cocky right now | Is Anyone else hoping they get blown out?
The Cincinnati Bengals fans and players have every right to be excited about getting to the AFC Conference Championship again, but they are becoming super cocky. I know the Bengals beat the Chiefs in Kansas City last year to reach Super Bowl 56, humbling Mahomes in the process. This year has been a lot different.
17-year-old star high school football player gunned down at local park
Khalil Saleem had a bright future. The star Southern California football player was killed this past week while playing basketball in a Long Beach Park. The 17-year-old was a member of the Lakewood High School football team. Khalil Saleem was killed when someone in a passing SUV began firing shots...
Georgia’s transfer Wide Receiver arrested for felony false imprisonment
Georgia’s new wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery family violence 1st offense, according to police records. Thomas transferred this month to Georgia from Mississippi State where he was a solid player. Georgia released a statement on his arrest:
Keyontae Johnson leads No. 5 Kansas State past former team
Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds in a sentimental matchup with the Gators, helping No. 5 Kansas State to a dominant 64-50 victory in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
2023 NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Rankings
The previous two draft classes have brought a lot of wide receiver talent into the league, so let’s see what the 2023 NFL draft has in store. With how important having multiple good wide receivers is today’s NFL they are always amongst the most discussed position groups. The 2023 NFL draft wide receiver group isn’t as strong as the classes we saw in 2021 and 2022, but it’s still a talented group.
Former Liberty star linebacker and NFL player Jessie Lemonier is dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier is dead at 25 years old. Lemonier went undrafted out of Liberty University in 2020. Jessie would be signed by the Chargers as a undrafted free agent and played six games. Jessie would end up signing with the Lions and playing for 7 games the year after. He...
