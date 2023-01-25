ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DJ Adediwura, DL, Slippery Rock University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide I want to do this professionally and for a good portion of my life is just the love I have for the game, how I feel when I’m on the field, and with everything I went through these past couple years with graduating and then dealing with that period of time away from the game due to COVID, transferring schools and dealing with a multi-ligament tear injury to my knee my first spring practice over at Slippery Rock, all that time away from the game I literally spent every single day thinking about and missing the game of football. Then I realistically know that I have the ability to play in the NFL, physically and mentally, I understand the craft of my position.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tez Chaney-McClarin, WR, Ottawa University-Kansas

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Well I have always been passionate about football and enjoy the physical and mental challenges it provides. I love the thrill of competing and the feeling of camaraderie that comes with being part of a team. I also find great satisfaction in honing my skills and pushing myself to be the best player I can be. I believe football has the potential to teach me important life lessons and provide me with an amazing opportunity to make a positive impact on my community.
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Pittman’s Pocket: HBCU Top Potential NFL Draft Prospects

AJ Davis FAMU (RB) Shaq Davis South Carolina State (WR) Jadakiss Bonds Hampton (WR) Jarveon Howard Alcorn State (RB) CJ Bolar Alcorn State (WR) Dallas Daniel’s Jackson State (WR) Mark Evans University Arkansas Pine Bluff (OG) Kemari Averrett Bethune Cookman(TE) Brandon Gaddy Alabama State (DE) Ali Shockley Hampton (DB)
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Andreas Keaton, DB, Western Carolina University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Ever since I was young I remember always going to the little league football games and watching my dad coach, and seeing players that were older than me play with the passion in which they had as a team trying to reach the same goal. The more I was around this sport football it gradually stole my heart and ever since then I have feel in love with game. When being apart of a team that requires multiple people to reach the same goals, is something that I wanted to be involved in.
Hunter Kaufman, WR, West Texas A&M | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview

Hunter Kaufman the standout wide receiver from West Texas A&M recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview only on YouTube.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Grant Stephens, OL, Washington State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I originally was a basketball player since I was a little kid, it wasn’t until my senior year of high school I decided I wanted to play football. I had this feeling that God wanted me to go in a different direction and following that feeling has led me to football and it’s worked out well thankfully.
Pittman’s Pocket: Could HBCU schools finish with 6-8 players drafted in 2023?

Last year, HBCU football was at the spark of the conversation, with only 4 players drafted. Players like James Houston and Decobie Durant were potential prospects, but their team and The NFL expectations were slim to no impact this year. But as the year came upon us and now we’re...
NFL Transactions for January 26, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Bears worked out CFL players QB Jake Dolegala and QB Kai Locksley. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn pulls out of coaching interviews and will remain with Cowboys. Demeco Ryans is emerging as a top candidate for the Broncos HC vacancy. Houston Texans. Texans signed CB Ka’dar Hollman to a futures deal...
Damar Hamlin makes first public statement since cardiac event

On Saturday, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public statements since suffering a cardiac emergency on "Monday Night Football" nearly a month ago. In a video posted to his Instagram, Hamlin thanked those within the NFL community and the world at large for their support. "What happened to...
17-year-old star high school football player gunned down at local park

Khalil Saleem had a bright future. The star Southern California football player was killed this past week while playing basketball in a Long Beach Park. The 17-year-old was a member of the Lakewood High School football team. Khalil Saleem was killed when someone in a passing SUV began firing shots...
Georgia’s transfer Wide Receiver arrested for felony false imprisonment

Georgia’s new wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery family violence 1st offense, according to police records. Thomas transferred this month to Georgia from Mississippi State where he was a solid player. Georgia released a statement on his arrest:
2023 NFL Draft: Wide Receiver Rankings

The previous two draft classes have brought a lot of wide receiver talent into the league, so let’s see what the 2023 NFL draft has in store. With how important having multiple good wide receivers is today’s NFL they are always amongst the most discussed position groups. The 2023 NFL draft wide receiver group isn’t as strong as the classes we saw in 2021 and 2022, but it’s still a talented group.
