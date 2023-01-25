Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Two deputies relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following statement: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical […]
Tennessee sheriff opens new investigation into two deputies after Tyre Nichols bodycam video release
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. announced Friday evening that he has ordered an internal investigation, following the release of a bodycam video showing Tyre Nichols' injuries.
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Tyre Nichols death
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage relating to the death of Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday evening. Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
Memphis braces for release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis and the nation on Friday awaited the release of a police video depicting five officers viciously beating Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death prompted murder charges against the cops and outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality.
tri-statedefender.com
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
Video of Tyre Nichols interaction released Friday after officers charged
A video showing the police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis will become public Friday sometime after 6 p.m.
wbrc.com
Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
Washington Examiner
Capitol Police erect fencing ahead of Tyre Nichols footage release
U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security in preparation for the release of police footage from a traffic stop that ended in the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement responsible for protecting the Capitol are on high alert as there’s the potential for protests across the country related to the arrest footage of Nichols, according to Politico. Congressional leadership and their staff have been briefed on the situation.
Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: Shelby County sheriff
Additional law enforcement officers in Tennessee — this time with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office — are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death.
All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show
(CNN) — All five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions in the arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month have been charged with his murder, according to Shelby County court records. Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, […] The post All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Chief: Officers' actions in Tyre Nichols' arrest 'inhumane'
MEMPHIS, Tenn.. — (AP) — The Memphis police chief has called the actions of five officers involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols “heinous, reckless and inhumane" and made a plea to residents of the city to protest peacefully when video of the arrest is released to the public.
Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
Authorities prepare for possible protests ahead of Nichols arrest video release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Measures are being taken ahead of any potential protests after five former Memphis police officers were charged Thursday with Tyre Nichols’ death. The city of Memphis is on edge one day before footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest is expected to be released. While some are in fear, others have been waiting in […]
tri-statedefender.com
TSD BLOG: Pending release of video prompts ‘public safety’ moves
With Friday’s scheduled release of video footage of the beating of Tyre D. Nichols, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is altering the schedule of planned activities and some area businesses have announced earlier closings. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected...
Mayor, Police Chief, DA answer questions about Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor and police chief sat down Friday morning for their first local interview with a Memphis station, hours before the expected release of video showing the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month. “I wasn’t prepared for what I saw,” Davis said, describing the video. […]
JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS
Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
TN Sheriff's Association: Tyre Nichols’ arrest video will be made public Friday
NewsChannel 5 has obtained a letter notifying law enforcement agencies that videos relating to the arrest of Tyre Nichols will be made public on Friday.
