Memphis, TN

WJHL

Two deputies relieved of duty after Tyre Nichols video release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Shelby County deputies have been relieved of duty pending an administrative investigation, according to Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Jr. released the following statement: Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who appeared on the scene following the physical […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Tyre Nichols death

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage relating to the death of Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday evening. Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
wbrc.com

Local attorney explains ‘driver rights’ during a traffic stop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The tragic case from Memphis has WBRC digging deeper on your rights, during a traffic stop, here in Alabama. WBRC spoke with Birmingham criminal defense attorney, Roger Appell, and he said that you still have rights and protections while driving a car, but you need to pull over if you see the flashing lights, even if you don’t feel like you’ve done anything.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Washington Examiner

Capitol Police erect fencing ahead of Tyre Nichols footage release

U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security in preparation for the release of police footage from a traffic stop that ended in the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement responsible for protecting the Capitol are on high alert as there’s the potential for protests across the country related to the arrest footage of Nichols, according to Politico. Congressional leadership and their staff have been briefed on the situation.
MEMPHIS, TN
TheAtlantaVoice

All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show

 (CNN) — All five former Memphis police officers who were fired for their actions in the arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month have been charged with his murder, according to Shelby County court records. Taddarius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Desmond Mills Jr. have each been charged with second-degree murder, aggravated assault, […] The post All 5 former Memphis police officers charged with murder in Tyre Nichols’ death, court records show appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols case: use of force expert weighs in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After seeing the video of the altercation that ultimately led to the death of Tyre Nichols, allegedly at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, it is raising questions about why police resort to deadly force. WREG spoke with an expert in the “use of force in policing” who believes Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

TSD BLOG: Pending release of video prompts ‘public safety’ moves

With Friday’s scheduled release of video footage of the beating of Tyre D. Nichols, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is altering the schedule of planned activities and some area businesses have announced earlier closings. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mayor, Police Chief, DA answer questions about Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis’ mayor and police chief sat down Friday morning for their first local interview with a Memphis station, hours before the expected release of video showing the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month. “I wasn’t prepared for what I saw,” Davis said, describing the video. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Chicago Defender

JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN

