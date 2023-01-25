ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments

Billy Orsini
3d ago

listen, these kids today are treated like marshmallows, don't want to burn them. When I was in grade school, a father Came on the bus and confronted the kid bullying his daughter and parents couldn't have been more on his side. WTF changed? oh, right, let's go Brandon!

Ms.Nair
3d ago

..did the student that threw something at his car get in trouble too or do they get a free pass??🤔

Superior 120V
3d ago

don't see what is so bad about that the kid deserved to be yelled at for throwing it at his car. They really called in an investigator for this, this is why kids are wild today they can get away with everything

