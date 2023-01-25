On Friday, January 27th at around 6:35 a.m., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Glover Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they discovered a male actively assaulting a female inside the residence. Woodbury police officers immediately intervened with the male, who had armed himself with a knife. Officers attempted to take the male into custody, resulting in the individual violently resisting and injuries being sustained by two Woodbury police officers. Police officers from Woodbury Heights and West Deptford responded and assisted in taking the male into custody.

WOODBURY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO