Hilo, HI

County to host free residential hazardous waste collection events

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management is once again offering residents the opportunity to conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects public health and the environment. Household hazardous waste collection events are planned for Feb. 4 in the West Hawai‘i Civic Center parking...
HILO, HI
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo

This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
HILO, HI
Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
HILO, HI
UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open

Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
KEALAKEKUA, HI
Suspect charged with terroristic threatening following bomb threat at Hilo mall

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged with terroristic threatening after an incident involving a suspicious bag at a Hilo shopping center. Following an hours-long investigation and the evacuation of the area, the Hawaii Island police department’s bomb squad determined the bag was empty and gave the all-clear.
HILO, HI

