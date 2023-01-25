Read full article on original website
County to host free residential hazardous waste collection events
The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management is once again offering residents the opportunity to conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects public health and the environment. Household hazardous waste collection events are planned for Feb. 4 in the West Hawai‘i Civic Center parking...
Blessing for long-awaited tiny home village to help homeless on Big Island
The overcast weather Thursday morning didnʻt dampen the excitement surrounding the groundbreaking of Kukuiola, the long-waited tiny home village and assessment center to help the homeless on the west side of the Big Island. “This is a very awesome day,” Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth told the crowd. “This...
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo
This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl and holding her captive inside a bus on his Hilo property in September will be back in court this week. Duncan Mahi is facing nearly a dozen charges, including kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. The 52-year-old remains in jail...
21-year-old with schizophrenia indicted for murdering grandparents in their Hilo home
A Hilo grand jury on Wednesday indicted 21-year-old Joshua Ho for double murder of his grandparents on Jan. 16 while they were at their Panaewa home on Makalika Street. Ho is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. He remains in custody with bail set at $2.75 million.
Aloha Friday Weather: Rain for Maui and Hawaii Counties, High Surf Advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Clouds and showers will persist over Maui and Hawai'i Counties with possible thunderstorms. Drier, cooler weather for O'ahu and Kaua'i. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 68 to 73. Breezy northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy with scattered tp isolated showers. Numerous showers...
UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open
Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
This student-athlete gave up a spot on a Division I team to play for UH-Hilo. And she doesn’t regret it one bit
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kamalu Kamakawiwoole was following her dreams of playing Division I college basketball with Utah State University when struggles with her mental health forced her to pivot. “I’ll be going on a roll or something and I’m trying to push through it and then all of a sudden...
Suspect charged with terroristic threatening following bomb threat at Hilo mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged with terroristic threatening after an incident involving a suspicious bag at a Hilo shopping center. Following an hours-long investigation and the evacuation of the area, the Hawaii Island police department’s bomb squad determined the bag was empty and gave the all-clear.
Pāhoa man armed with screwdriver, wrench charged with robbing fast food restaurant
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 35-year-old Rancey Sonny Kawika Lee, of Pāhoa, with various offenses following an armed robbery of a fast food restaurant in a shopping center in Pāhoa. He was armed with a screwdriver and large wrench, according to witness statements to Puna...
