Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Max 90 Appears In “Wolf Grey” And “Burgundy Crush” Colors
While no longer in a milestone anniversary year, the Nike Air Max 90 continues to form part of sneaker rotations everywhere. To kick off the new year’s first full week, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a mix of fall-friendly tones. The majority of the unreleased pair’s...
sneakernews.com
Multiple Swooshes Now Adorn The Nike Air Max Plus
Stretched across the near entirety of The Swooshes lifestyle offerings, a collection of disparately colored Swooshes have assembled the latest inline collection for the Beaverton-based brand, now rendering its amalgamation of logos along a clad-black Nike Air Max Plus. Similar to the pitch-dark aesthetic employed across its Air Max 90...
sneakernews.com
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Alternate Air Jordan 11 “Gamma Blue” Looksee Sample
The Air Jordan 11 is beloved not only by MJ but also sneaker culture as a whole. And with the onset of a new year, speculation is at an all-time high, with sneakerheads making their best guesses for what colorway will land during the Holiday Season. Unfortunately — despite much outcry — rumors of the “Gamma Blue” returning later this year have been completely squashed. We can, however, find some bittersweet solace in the appearance of this unreleased alternate.
sneakernews.com
“Wheat” And “Tan” Dominate This Tonal Nike Air Trainer 1
Following its 35th anniversary, the Nike Air Trainer 1 has proffered a selective yet efficient revitalization with a slate of all-new casts and compositions. Continuing the late-80s aesthetic with refreshed outlooks, a tonal ensemble fit with vibrant “Wheat” accents lays claim to the Bo Jackson-endorsed silhouette. From the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
“Pure Platinum” And Red Accents Coat The Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus
Toward the tail end of its first year in rotation, the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus fell into a consistent rhythm of indulging in more propositions than its predecessor. And while the last few months of 2022 saw the silhouette fall back into obscurity with an extremely reserved number of offerings, the retooled Air Max Plus is returning in 2023 with overwhelming authority.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices
This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Penny Is Cool And Calm With “Pure Platinum”
Alongside the collaborative aid of Social Status, Penny Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny has been privy to a raucous revitalization alongside the return of OG casts and hues. From the 90s-concocted pair’s iconic “Home”, “All-Star” and “Orlando” scheme, an unbeknownst greyscale composition extends over Hardaway’s first signature silhouette impersonating that of a 2005 release.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid Does Its Best Impression Of The “Space Jam” 11s
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is constantly referencing signatures beyond MJ’s first. Alongside homages to iconic AJ1s, the silhouette is frequently paying its respects to several fan favorite models — the Air Jordan 11, of course, included. With its next offering, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is taking...
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Low Reappears With Air Command Force Detailing And “Gorge Green” Accents
As the Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s history and product lineup, the silhouette keeps appearing in new, compelling styles. Case in point?: Another Air Command Force-inspired style clad in “Gorge Green,” “Obsidian” and “Gold Suede” colors.
sneakernews.com
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
sneakernews.com
A Brazil-Friendly Nike Air Max Plus Surfaces
Nike has long had a fascination with Brazil, parading its signature green and yellow by way ofthe Dunk Low. And now, the Air Max Plus, too, is following suit, expanding upon the brand’s homage in a way a bit more faithful to the country’s flag. Much of this...
sneakernews.com
A Canvas Tooled Nike Air Force 1 Mid Indulges In “Desert Ochre” Accents
While not employed as often as its other cuts, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to provide diverse design language for the four-decade old silhouette, such as this women’s-exclusive “Desert Ochre” accent. Centered on the aesthetic of its widely-regarded “Triple White” ensemble, smooth crisp “Summit White”...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
Red And Grey Swooshes Pair To Liven This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
While Drake’s NOCTA brand and Yoon Ahn’s AMBUSH are set to round out the 40th anniversary silhouette’s final collaborative offerings of the year, a lasting number of grade school propositions are additionally being worked into the Air Force 1’s final mix such as the titular red mini Swooshes accenting the latest “Triple-White” aesthetic for the youth.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
Comments / 0