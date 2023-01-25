ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says

ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

A week after a body was found in southeast Houston, authorities identified the remains as Leslie Obi, a missing mother of five who vanished two weeks ago.

Last week's discovery was made at about 2 p.m. in the woods at Cullen and Wilmington. Police said park employees were canvassing the area for a remodeling job when they came across the body.

Following the discovery on Jan. 18, police did not release various details. On Wednesday, the medical examiner's office identified the body and ruled Obi's death a homicide.

Police said they were questioning one person in connection with the case, and initially said they don't have evidence that led them to believe foul play was a factor in the 43-year-old's disappearance.

The medical examiner's office said Obi's cause of death was sharp force neck trauma.

On Jan. 17, Houston Police Department homicide detectives were at an apartment complex on the city's southeast side as part of the ongoing search. Authorities said the apartment is about seven miles away from where Obi was last seen, and they were following a tip.

SEE ALSO: Have you seen her? Police search for woman who went missing Jan. 11 in southwest Houston

Police investigators found a body in southeast Houston, where a search was being conducted for Leslie Obi, who vanished on Jan. 11.

Sharon T.
3d ago

My condolences to the family, I was praying for a different outcome. may God give you guys peace and strength. God bless all of u all. prayers are going up for the family.🙏🙏🙏🙏💞💞💞💞

Meer P.
2d ago

I know the city employee who found her he been confirmed it but they wanted the family that was on the seen to know before they put it out... It's sad how so many women are getting killed by the hands of these men it's scary...

Sherman Miller
2d ago

I was praying for her 🙏 don't kno it would be her so sad my home girl I knew for few years God bless my condolences go out to the family to much going on in this world people time ⏲️ have come to everyone need to pray everyday God is real the devil is real this 🌎 is magical but we all have to come together ❤️ but it's just hate crimes everyday racist people we just got to deal with all this suffering everyone going through please believe something miracle people never seen before going to happen destruction before Paradise come on people let us pray🙏📡📯📢🧬🧫🔬

