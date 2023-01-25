Read full article on original website
Guilty Plea From Red Wing Woman Accused of Killing 2 Newborns
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Red Wing area woman has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the deaths of two newborn children found dead in the Mississippi River. . 50-year-old Jennifer Matter admitted to the charge today in Goodhue County Court. The Goodhue...
Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
Retirement Open House at Rice County FSA for Sue Ceplecha-Novak
Earlier this week I received an email from the Rice County Farm Service Agency that after 40 years of service at the ASCS/FSA Sue Ceplecha-Novak is retiring! There will be an Open House this Friday January 27, 2023 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. I am pretty sure every farmer in Rice County that is in USDA Farm Programs knows Sue!
Minnesota Twins Unveil New Target Field Celebration Sign + Revolving Baseball Medallion
When you go to a game at Target Field this upcoming season, you'll notice some cool and innovative changes!. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that their partnership with Dimensional Innovations is bringing the newest, technologically-enhanced additions to the Target Field experience. Fans will be treated to an updated Minnie & Paul celebration sign with the words “Win! Twins!” rising above the ballpark in centerfield, and the club’s “TC” mark encased in a revolving, illuminated baseball medallion sitting atop the rightfield tower.
Indiana’s Jackson-Davis Has 20-20 Game, Gophers Fall to Hoosiers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis had 25 points and 21 rebounds, and scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute to lead Indiana to a 61-57 victory over short-handed Minnesota on Wednesday night. Indiana's Race Thompson made the first of two free-throw attempts to tie the score at 57...
Joe Mauer Will Become 38th Member of Twins Hall of Fame
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer will be the next addition to the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame. Mauer will become the 38th member of the group when he's inducted on Aug. 5 before the Twins host Arizona, the team announced Friday. Mauer was the 2009 AL MVP. He won...
Timberwolves Spoil Ingram’s Return, Top Pelicans 111-102
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves looked unfazed by the long-awaited return of one New Orleans' star players or the Pelicans' mounting urgency to win. Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram’s return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.
Vikings Interview Assistant Mike Pettine for DC Vacancy
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings interviewed internal candidate Mike Pettine on Wednesday for their defensive coordinator vacancy. Pettine served as assistant head coach this season under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. The 56-year-old Pettine has 19 seasons of experience as an NFL coach, including three stints as a defensive coordinator with the New York Jets (2009-12), Buffalo (2013) and Green Bay (2018-20). Pettine was the head coach for Cleveland for two years from 2014-15.
