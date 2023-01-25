Read full article on original website
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
State rests, defense begins in Abilene murder trial of father and son accused of killing neighbor
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE (5 p.m. Jan. 25): Arguments and testimony will continue Thursday in the murder trial of Johnnie and Michael Miller, who both pleaded not guilty in the Sept. 1, 2018, shooting death of Aaron Howard. The defense gave its opening statements Wednesday afternoon asking the jury...
San Angelo LIVE!
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
5 Abilene officers recognized for serving a combined 100 years, APD celebrates centennial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) celebrated 100 years of service to the community of Abilene Thursday, and five APD officers were recognized for 20 years of service – a combined 100 years – at an Abilene City Council meeting. Russell Antilley, Aron Bryan, David Cox, Charles Richardson, and Erin Bennett were […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
UPDATE: Police claim suspect shot by Abilene officers was not holding child, did pull gun
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police claim a suspect who was shot by officers in Abilene was not holding a baby and that he did have a gun. KTAB and KRBC received an update from Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley Monday morning. Chief Dudley wanted to double down on Abilene PD’s version of events on what […]
Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed man pleads guilty
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene drug dealer accused of selling fentanyl that killed a man due to an overdose has pleaded guilty to federal charges. Elijah James Perez, 21, pleaded guilty to the unspecified federal charges last week following his indictment in September. Investigators for the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
2 dead, 1 injured after murder-suicide incident in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed and another was injured during a murder-suicide incident in Jones County Saturday. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office reports two adult males were found deceased, and an adult female was injured at a location in the southeast portion of the County. A juvenile was also present but […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
CandysDirt.com
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
HAPPENING NOW: Home fully engulfed in fire north of Abilene
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A home north of Abilene is fully engulfed in fire Tuesday morning. The fire ignited at a home on the 3100 block of Highway 351 in Hamby around 5:00 a.m. First responders arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a home. The fire seems to have […]
One hospitalized after a pick-up truck crashes into median on I-20
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Eastbound traffic is closed on I-20 near mile marker 292 after a pick-up truck crashed into the median on Interstate 20. Members of the Abilene Police and Fire Department were dispatched around 8:00 p.m. Monday night on reports of a red pick-up truck crashing into the median. Of the five occupants in […]
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
‘We don’t ask for anything in return’: Abilene nonprofit sees increase in new faces, now expanding clothing services
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene nonprofit Love & Care Ministries is currently seeing a major influx of new faces coming for help, leading the non-profit to expand clothing services. Vamell Allgood, an employee in the giveaway area at Love & Care Ministries, said she loves working at her job to help all people, but it […]
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law
ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
