Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
Crime Reports: Dog reported stolen from Abilene home

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1300 block of Cherry StreetA victim reported her vehicle was damaged in south Abilene. […]
Crime Reports: Abilene business owner scammed out of more than $150K

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3900 block of Lynwood Lane – Aggravated Assault – Deadly WeaponA victim reported a […]
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene

Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?

The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Abilene father arrested after two children test positive for methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene father was arrested after two children tested positive for methamphetamine. Nicholas Tedford was arrested Wednesday for Endangering a Child during an investigation that began when CPS contacted Abilene police. Court documents state Tedford, his wife, and children, were submitted to drug screening as part of an ongoing CPS investigation, […]
‘We don’t ask for anything in return’: Abilene nonprofit sees increase in new faces, now expanding clothing services

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene nonprofit Love & Care Ministries is currently seeing a major influx of new faces coming for help, leading the non-profit to expand clothing services.  Vamell Allgood, an employee in the giveaway area at Love & Care Ministries, said she loves working at her job to help all people, but it […]
Anson police sergeant terminated for violation of state and federal law

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies. After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20. Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this […]
ANSON, TX

