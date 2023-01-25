Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson car auction in Scottsdale is bigger than ever in 2023
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The annual Barrett-Jackson car auction at WestWorld in Scottsdale has something for everyone and is expected to bring in a record number of people this year, possibly up to 300,000 visitors!. This year’s auction returns following the most successful year in the company’s 50-year...
AZFamily
Custom cars at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale
Some of the best custom car and truck builders from the U.S. and world were hand-selected by Barrett-Jackson staff for entry into the 2023 Barrett-Jackson Cup. Field Trip Friday is sponsored by Sanderson Ford. Cars from movies like Gone in 60 Seconds and Batman (1989) at Barrett-Jackson. Updated: 5 hours...
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Wednesday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) This 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 was one of the top sales on Jan. 25 during Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld. Vehicle prices keep inching up as the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction week continues at WestWorld. Read the full subscription story from...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: 7 equipment essentials for desert golf
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m heading to Arizona for golf, football and more golf. Should I make any tweaks to my clubs before I go?. The lure to...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
Phoenix New Times
The Edge: An Oral History of Phoenix’s Iconic Alt-Rock Radio Station
Joe Maier’s collection of KEDJ memorabilia might be small, but its definitely heartfelt. Inside his Tempe home, the photographer, blogger, and local music booster who goes by Every Show Joe has various swag from the now-defunct alt-rock station known as The Edge. The collection includes a bottle opener, ticket stubs, and various CD comps.
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Make Chandler Debut This Spring With More in the Works
The company is continuing to make good on its ambitious expansion plans for the Grand Canyon State announced last year.
The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona
Tickets are already on sale.
Phoenix New Times
A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall
A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
KTAR.com
Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more. Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
AZFamily
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car. The first arson case happened on...
AZFamily
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
fabulousarizona.com
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale
Hilton Cavasson in North Scottsdale is now open. Conveniently located just off the Loop 101 and Hayden Road, this new six-story hotel is perfect for business and leisure. There are so many reasons to choose Hilton Cavasson for your next visit to Scottsdale. First, the location is ideal for both business and leisure travelers. Right off the Loop 101 freeway, it is a quick and easy drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and just minutes from Scottsdale Airport. You are close to everything, including major event venues like the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction, the WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
