Chicago, IL

rolling out

NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young

The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
NBA

Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Magic Stay Hot at Amway Center With Victory Over Pacers

Indiana native Gary Harris made all six of his 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 22 points and Paolo Banchero scored 23 points – his 26th20-plus-point performance this season – as the Orlando Magic held off the Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday for their ninth home win in their last 12 games at Amway Center.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Dame Goes For 60 And A Conversation With Nas On The Brief Case

Greetings loyal podcast listeners. After a rough start to the week, the vibes seem to be trending every so slightly in the right direction after wins versus the Spurs and Jazz. So before anything could potentially spoil the slight improvement, I wanted to get out the 20th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic

ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA

Friday Roundup: Ant Steps Up, Efficient Dame And Reports Around The Deadline

It's been a bit of a quiet work week here in Rip City. The Trail Blazers played games on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, but have laid pretty low otherwise (there was no practice on Tuesday, Thursday nor Friday), which is not all that surprising for this point in the season. And things will pick up again this weekend with games versus the Raptors on Saturday and the Hawks on Monday before the team leaves Tuesday for a three-game trip.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/27/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 27, 2023. Zion Williamson selected as starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for...
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102

Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards

With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks

The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah

For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2023

New Orleans (26-23) wraps up a three-game homestand Saturday vs. Washington (22-26) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Read Friday’s injury report. For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Zion Williamson discussed his All-Star starting nod Friday. Williamson, Naji Marshall and Willie Green gave post-practice interviews.
WASHINGTON, LA

