Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Another MLB Legend DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Related
NBA players confirm once again: They don’t like Trae Young
The starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game have been announced. In the Western Conference, Steph Curry, Luka Dončić, LeBron James, Zion Williamson and Nikola Jokić earned the honors. In the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving received the nods.
NBA
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
NBA
Magic Stay Hot at Amway Center With Victory Over Pacers
Indiana native Gary Harris made all six of his 3-point attempts and finished with a season-high 22 points and Paolo Banchero scored 23 points – his 26th20-plus-point performance this season – as the Orlando Magic held off the Pacers 126-120 on Wednesday for their ninth home win in their last 12 games at Amway Center.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
NBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
NBA
Dame Goes For 60 And A Conversation With Nas On The Brief Case
Greetings loyal podcast listeners. After a rough start to the week, the vibes seem to be trending every so slightly in the right direction after wins versus the Spurs and Jazz. So before anything could potentially spoil the slight improvement, I wanted to get out the 20th edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can and should listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
NBA
And the Best Fourth-Quarter Team in the NBA Since Dec. 1 is….The Orlando Magic
ORLANDO - One of the big differences between this season and last for the Orlando Magic is their play down the stretch of games. Whether the games are close or not – and many have been this season – the Magic have thrived in the fourth quarter in most of their contests so far, especially lately.
NBA
Pool Report on the Ejection of Steph Curry during the Fourth Quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Madeline Kenney (Bay Area News Group) with Crew Chief Sean Wright following tonight’s Grizzlies at Warriors Game. QUESTION: Why was Steph Curry ejected in the fourth?. WRIGHT: Stephen Curry takes his mouthpiece and throws into the stands with force, as per rule,...
NBA
Friday Roundup: Ant Steps Up, Efficient Dame And Reports Around The Deadline
It's been a bit of a quiet work week here in Rip City. The Trail Blazers played games on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, but have laid pretty low otherwise (there was no practice on Tuesday, Thursday nor Friday), which is not all that surprising for this point in the season. And things will pick up again this weekend with games versus the Raptors on Saturday and the Hawks on Monday before the team leaves Tuesday for a three-game trip.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/27/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 27, 2023. Zion Williamson selected as starter for 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 111, Pelicans 102
Timberwolves (25-25), Pelicans (26-23) Brandon Ingram was back on the court Wednesday after being sidelined for exactly two months due to a toe injury. It might take a little longer for his rhythm and timing to return. In Ingram’s first game action since Black Friday, the forward shot 4/18 from the field in his 26 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Minnesota trailed by double digits early, but used a 39-21 third quarter to take control, including a 15-0 run that turned a one-point deficit into a 75-61 edge. New Orleans mounted a fourth-quarter rally, but came up a couple possessions shy in the second game of a home/home back-to-back. Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram’s return, “It was great to have him out there. Started the game really well, moving the ball. He’s knocking off some rust, which we expected.”
NBA
Four Pelicans players listed as out for Saturday home game vs. Wizards
With the return of Brandon Ingram to the lineup Wednesday, New Orleans got a bit closer to full strength, but the Pelicans still have four players officially listed as out on their Friday injury report, including three for health reasons. That group includes Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain). Saturday’s home game vs. Washington tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast by Bally Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.
NBA
Kevin Durant rejoins NBA HooperVision for Friday's broadcast on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant is rejoining Quentin Richardson for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass. Friday’s stream will also feature former NBA sharpshooter Dorell Wright and 3-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner Nate Robinson. This trio of retired NBA vets and Durant, will give their distinct perspectives...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Missed Opportunity Against the Knicks
The Cavaliers weren't able to mount a comeback against the Knicks in a 105-103 loss. Justin and Carter weigh in on another missed opportunity, how the rotations have looked as the team has gotten healthier, the bench's struggles and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast...
NBA
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
NBA
Timberwolves Defeat Memphis, 111-100
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D’Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night. The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2023
New Orleans (26-23) wraps up a three-game homestand Saturday vs. Washington (22-26) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here. Read Friday’s injury report. For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Zion Williamson discussed his All-Star starting nod Friday. Williamson, Naji Marshall and Willie Green gave post-practice interviews.
NBA
MikeCheck: Grizzlies seek ‘high note’ to end painful trip as they adjust to Adams’ injury absence
MINNEAPOLIS – The task of replacing Steven Adams in the middle of the Grizzlies lineup is as massive a challenge as any they’ve faced in a season of notable injury absenses. So much so, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins essentially unrolled a scroll’s list of intangibles the veteran, seven-footer...
Comments / 0