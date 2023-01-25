Dan Campbell isn't a finalist for coach of the year and folks are not happy about it

The NFL revealed the finalists for several season awards on Wednesday and the Detroit Lions were well-represented. Aidan Hutchinson is one of three finalists for defensive rookie of the year, while offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is in the finalist trio for assistant coach of the year.

There’s a notable omission, however. Head coach Dan Campbell is not one of the three finalists for the coach of the year. Campbell didn’t even make the cut to the final five.

While Campbell himself admitted during the Manning Cast in wild card weekend that he didn’t think he deserved to be the coach of the year, many fans, analysts and players disagree. The outrage over Campbell’s snub spread like wildfire across social media.