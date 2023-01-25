Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and singer of influential rock band Television, dies at 73
The founding father of American punk and a fixture in 1970s scene died Saturday as the result of a brief illness.
From Angola to America’s Got Talent: Archie Williams' odyssey
After being wrongfully convicted and spent 36 years in Angola, Archie Williams captured the hearts of fans and judges on America’s Got Talent in 2020. Monday, Williams is competing in AGT All-Stars.
Thrillist
Bask in Warm Sand and Chill Vibes in This Fishing Village Near Cape Town
There’s a stretch of coastline along the West Coast of South Africa where the ocean and the Earth intertwine in a dance of natural contrasts. Coarse white sand beaches share the waves with jutted bouquets of rocks poking up through bitterly cold water. Faded white and Mykonos-blue cottages coexist with stark but beautiful smatterings of fynbos shrublands, wild flowers, and wheat fields. It’s here—around an hour outside Cape Town—that you’ll find Paternoster.
Thrillist
These Top Chefs Are Putting a Spotlight on Haitian Cuisine
While much of the world toasted the start of a new year when midnight hit on January 1, Haitians had another occasion to celebrate. The Haitian revolution, widely considered the most successful large-scale insurrection led by enslaved people in this hemisphere, ended victoriously on January 1, 1804. The small but very mighty island was able to overthrow the French colonial government in a feat that inspired and emboldened enslaved people throughout the Americas.
Thrillist
Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC
Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.
Comments / 0