Read full article on original website
Related
todaynftnews.com
NFTs to enter the mainstream in 2023 via major brands as a means of payment: Aptos Labs CEO
Non-fungible tokens (NFT), according to Mohammad Shaikh, co-founder of layer one blockchain Aptos Labs, have the potential to be more than just collectibles. He made this assertion on Friday to CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover.” According to Shaikh, they are exceeding the boundaries of what they have seen in previous generations of blockchains with the way they think about NFTs.
todaynftnews.com
Doodles NFT launching Doodles 2 on Flow Blockchain￼
Doodles 2 is launching on Flow Blockchain. Doodles NFT owners will be able to customize their avatars for different platforms. Doodles 2 will be linked with the first Doodles collection. Doodles, an Ethereum NFT hit, will introduce Doodles 2 on the Flow Blockchain. One of the most prolific Ethereum NFT...
todaynftnews.com
Little Pudgys enable cross chain travel
LayerZero’s penguineering team collaborated with an enthusiastic team of Wizard Hat Pudgy. Developing the Pudgy Penguins ecosystems to connect and touch millions of people. The Pudgy Penguin ecology will flourish thanks to the Layer Zero Labs cooperation, which also creates exciting new possibilities. Pudgy penguins tweeted that a portal...
todaynftnews.com
NFT Plaque awarded to Sharjah’s partners for support at GITEX Global 2022
The Higher Committee of the Government of Sharjah presented awards at GITEX Global 2022 in recognition of the contributions made by the attendees, supporting departments, and media outlets to Sharjah’s participation in international events. As a substitute for tangible gratitude plaques, Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of...
todaynftnews.com
Kevin Rose, the creator of Moonbirds, loses $1.1M+ in NFTs after one mistake.￼
One Autoglyph NFT and 25 Chromie Squiggles were two nonfungible tokens (NFTs) taken from the co-founder of PROOF. Moonbirds lost $1.1 million, said co-founder Kevin Rose. He said to wait to buy Squiggles NFTs until we officially announced that we covered our hacked account. According to Kevin Rose, the co-founder...
todaynftnews.com
Amazon launches its first NFT in April 2023
Amazon is creating a digital assets organization, with an NFT project anticipated to begin in the spring. According to different sources, Amazon has been hawking the virtual collections initiative to a slew of industry heavyweights. Layer-1 blockchains, blockchain-based game businesses and creators, and technology platform marketplaces are said to be among these organizations. A particular emphasis is placed on blockchain-based gaming and associated NFT solutions, enabling Amazon shoppers to play crypto activities and earn free NFTs in the meantime.
todaynftnews.com
Gemini suffers yet another blow following Nifty Gateway NFT founders stepping down
Griffin Cock Forster and Duncan Forster confirmed their resignation as the founders of the Nifty Gateway NFT marketplace. Gemini suffered yet another blow as the platform purchased Nifty Gateway in 2019. The twin Cock Foster is planning to start a new venture and will remain as a technical advisor of...
todaynftnews.com
Users can create NFTs with the Polygon app from Alethea AI
The Polygon blockchain and Alethea AI have just announced the debut of a new decentralized application. With this change, users can textually construct their non-fungible avatar tokens, making it easier for AI to produce NFTs. Users can quickly develop and trade AI NFTs on the well-known Layer 2 blockchain Polygon...
todaynftnews.com
Blur NFT Marketplace now controls 30% of market
Over the last 30 days, the market share of an NFT exchange named Blur has increased significantly. Blur has 30% of the overall NFT market dominance. Crypto market participants think Blur’s surge is linked to the imminent launch of its native coin, which was initially set for January 2023 but was postponed, according to a team statement. The token will now be distributed on February 14, 2023.
Comments / 0