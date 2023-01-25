Read full article on original website
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — (AP) — The fallout from the shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old student in Virginia has prompted a staff shakeup in the Newport News school district. In addition to the firing of Superintendent Gary Parker this week, the principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs. A longtime principal in the school district has been named to lead the school as it prepares to reopen next week.
Parent of Menchville High shooting victim speaks after terse remark by school board member
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The father of the Newport News student shot and killed at Menchville High School in 2021 spoke exclusively with 13News Now for an opportunity to make remarks following an interaction with school board member Gary Hunter at the latest special-called school board meeting. It was...
Virginia Beach teacher arrested for disturbing the peace
A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.
What we know about the Richneck Elementary School shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News community continues to grapple with the shooting of a Richneck Elementary School teacher, a tragedy that has raised questions on school safety, administrative actions and how a child got his hands on a gun. The shooting happened on Jan. 6 inside a...
VB teacher arrested for allegedly making threats against middle school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A middle school teacher is behind bars for allegedly making threats against the school. Virginia Beach police arrested 61-year-old John Dupont Thursday night, and a judge arraigned him in court Friday afternoon. He's charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. A spokesperson for Virginia Beach City Public...
Child in Richneck Elem. shooting did not have proper services, advocates say
A Central Virginia special education advocate said it would be "highly inappropriate" for a parent to attend school daily with their special needs child.
Police investigate report of attempted robbery at Ruffner Middle
Norfolk Police are currently investigating a report of a robbery that took place at Ruffner Middle School Friday afternoon.
Former Norfolk PD chief: Officers in Tyre Nichols video 'highly unprofessional'
Leaders of law enforcement agencies across the country are reacting to the body cam video showing five Memphis Police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols following a traffic stop.
WAVY News 10
Mental health evaluation ordered for accused Hampton Roads ‘serial rapist’
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for an accused “serial rapist.”. It came after William Phelps IV didn’t speak or acknowledge the court and his defense attorney at a hearing on Friday morning. The commonwealth’s attorney says Phelps’ silence shows he’s either having a mental health issue or is choosing not to speak.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men face lengthy prison time in string of 7-Eleven armed robberies
Two Virginia men pleaded guilty this week to their roles in a series of armed robberies of 7-Elevens in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. Deric Breon Simons, 23, of Chesapeake, Ronald Lee Brookins, Jr., 22, of Suffolk, and a third man, Michael Moore, then 18, robbed five 7-Elevens in a five-hour span on July 24 and into the early-morning hours of July 25 in 2019, according to court documents.
Judge dismisses manslaughter charge in Virginia officer’s case
After just two days of deliberations, a judge has dismissed a manslaughter case involving a Henrico Police officer.
WAVY News 10
Head of Virginia to NY gun trafficking conspiracy gets 6 years in prison
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The head of a gun trafficking conspiracy that funneled guns from Virginia to New York has been sentenced to six years in prison. 38-year-old Joseph Alexander Johnson, who was arrested in Newport News back in 2018, used several young women to straw purchase the guns, according to the Department of Justice. Johnson marketed the weapons on Facebook and sold them to many felon and gang members in Brooklyn, prosecutors say.
13newsnow.com
Father of Menchville HS shooting victim speaks after controversial NNPS meeting comment
An official escorted Dunham back to his seat. Hunter said this immediately following: "And we ask why our kids are bad."
Man killed in shooting on Riverlands Drive in Newport News
Police in Newport News are investigating after a man died following a shooting Thursday evening. In a press release, police said it happened just before 5:40 p.m. on Riverlands Drive.
No reopening date for Chesapeake Walmart following deadly mass shooting, spokesperson says
There is no reopening date set for the Walmart location on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake following November's deadly mass shooting.
WAVY News 10
Ocean View area shootings raise concerns
Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned. Norfolk Police are investigating a pair of shootings in the same block in the Ocean View area of Norfolk, and neighbors in the area are concerned.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Petersburg Army lieutenant wins case against Windsor police, lawyers seek new trial still
A federal jury in Richmond determined that Lt. Caron Nazario's stop by officers Joseph Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker was improper. The jury did not impose punitive damages, but it did order Gutierrez to pay $2,685 in damages. Crocker was required by the jury to pay $1,000 in punitive damages. On...
Newly-released video shows how a crash scene turned into deadly police shooting
A judge has dismissed the case against a Henrico Police Officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a driver.
2 Hampton Roads men plead guilty to armed robberies at 7-Eleven
NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake and a Suffolk man pleaded guilty this week to a series of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across Hampton Roads. The robberies happened in Newport News, Norfolk and Virginia Beach in 2019. According to the Department of Justice, 23-year-old Deric Breon Simons, 22-year-old Ronald Lee...
