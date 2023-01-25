ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 THE LAKE

[WATCH] New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters

1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles

Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Opelousas Sr High School soccer team will have a game with Sam Houston High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Information for Residents and Business Owners

Lake Charles 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Information for Residents and Business Owners. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on January 26, 2023, that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the city will hold a public meeting for property owners along Mardi Gras parade routes whose business operations will be impacted by the 2023 Mardi Gras Parades. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in City Hall’s City Council Chambers, 326 Pujo St.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11

After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”

Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home

DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado destroyed many homes throughout Southwest Louisiana, including Gary Ash’s mobile home in DeQuincy. The storm sent Ash to the emergency room after his home lifted off the ground while he was still inside. All that is left of Ash’s...
DEQUINCY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.

The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KATC News

Jeff Davis man located

Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
KINDER, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy