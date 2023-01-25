Read full article on original website
Things To Do In Lake Charles & SWLA This Weekend Jan 27-29
Ladies and gentlemen, we have made it to the weekend and now it's time to get out of the house and do something fun. It's time to forget about work and enjoy yourself with friends and family. So now the question is, What to do? We have done the research...
[WATCH] New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters
1. MISSING (PG-13) When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June's search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it's too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.
SW District Livestock Show And Rodeo Is Coming Back To Lake Charles
Since 1939, the Southwest District Livestock Show And Rodeo have been a staple in Southwest Louisiana. The Harper & Morgan Rodeo event is full of great rodeo events. This is the 84th year for the rodeo here in Lake Charles. Wow, that is impressive. Get ready to gather up the family and enjoy three days of non-stop rodeo action taking place at the Burton Coliseum in South Lake Charles.
Entertainment Performance Times Announced For Buddy Russ Benefit In Sulphur, Louisiana On Feb 5
Last week, we announced that friends of Your Buddy Russ have come together to put on a benefit for Russ who has been driving you home for years in the afternoons here on Gator 99.5. Russ was diagnosed with Cancer a couple of years ago and he went through a...
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Lake Charles 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Information for Residents and Business Owners
Lake Charles 2023 Mardi Gras Parade Information for Residents and Business Owners. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The City of Lake Charles announced on January 26, 2023, that on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the city will hold a public meeting for property owners along Mardi Gras parade routes whose business operations will be impacted by the 2023 Mardi Gras Parades. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in City Hall’s City Council Chambers, 326 Pujo St.
Lake Charles American Press
Big Lots to reopen in Lake Charles Feb. 11
After 29 months to build back after hurricane decimation, Big Lots is back. The home discount retailer will host its grand opening at 3250 Gerstner Memorial Drive on Saturday, Feb. 11. Shoppers can expect doorbuster offers at the store’s grand opening as well as scratch-off cards given to the first...
For $700K This Helicopter In Lake Charles Could Be Yours!
Why drive when you can fly? If you have an extra $700 thousand dollars and want to make an investment this handsome 1977 Bell 206B III, Helicopter can go home with you! The gently used aircraft is one of several for sale in Lake Charles on controller.com. Wouldn't it be...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
Gumbo Cookoff And Dance Set For Feb 18th In Iowa, Louisiana
The Mardi Gras season is in full swing and everyone is starting to fill up their calendar with things to do this season. From parades to Mardi Gras Balls to chicken runs, Louisiana's favorite holiday is here. Have you ever been to a traditional Mardi Gras chicken run and dance?...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
KPLC TV
10-year-old Lake Charles boy potentially saves mom after she passes out, wrecks car
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 10-year-old Lake Charles boy is his mother’s hero. “The lady came on and asked what happened, and I said my mom is passed out, and we got in a wreck,” Peyton Farrell said. Kamin Farrell is holding her son a little tighter...
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
KPLC TV
DeQuincy man glad to be alive after strong winds toss mobile home
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - The aftermath of Tuesday’s tornado destroyed many homes throughout Southwest Louisiana, including Gary Ash’s mobile home in DeQuincy. The storm sent Ash to the emergency room after his home lifted off the ground while he was still inside. All that is left of Ash’s...
Lake Charles American Press
Additional $7.1M in Hurricane Laura money allocated to SW La.
The Federal Emergency Management Association is awarding an additional $7.1 million in federal grants for hurricane recovery efforts in Southwest Louisiana. The funding is made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura. The reimbursement includes:. $1,610,221.78 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury to replace damaged road signs parishwide.
Jeff Davis man located
Jeff Davis deputies found a missing person who had last been seen around 27489 LA-383 in Kinder, officials say Morris Williams, 21, is described as 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds.
Famous McNeese State University Alumni From Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese State University has been making Southwest Louisiana proud for decades with competitive sports teams and delivering a top-notch educational experience. But did you know McNeese has cranked out tons of famous alumni? Geaux Big Blue!
KPLC TV
Lake Charles woman wakes up to find tires stolen from car
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman said she woke up this morning to find all four of her tires missing from her car. Katrina Hodges’ daughter woke her up, and she saw her vehicle held up by bricks outside her home in the Fox Run neighborhood.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
