Second reason why Mark and Jay Briscoe were reportedly not allowed on AEW TV
According to multiple sources, including F4WOnline, the second reason Mark and Jay Briscoe were not allowed on AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery was the tag team’s use of the Confederate flag on their jackets and ring gear. The use of the Confederate flag is controversial in American culture,...
Vince McMahon Reportedly Spotted At Titan Tower
According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted earlier this week at Titan Tower, thus speculating his return back to his old office. The report also notes this is the first confirmed sighting of McMahon back to work. There had been reports of rumors McMahon was seen at Titan Tower going...
Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion signs with IMPACT Wrestling; NXT Superstar injured
As first reported by PW Torch, and then confirmed by F4WOnline, former WWE and NXT Superstar Konnor has signed a multi-year deal with IMPACT Wrestling. The 42-year-old wrestled in WWE from 2010 to 2019 as a member of the Ascension tag team. Konnor and his former tag team partner, Viktor, still hold the record for the longest reign as the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, holding the belts for 364 days.
WWE SmackDown Preview: Go-Home Show For The Royal Rumble
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FOX, and emanate from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas. This is the go-home show for this Saturday’s Royal Rumble. As of this writing, WWE is advertising...
Watch: Full Length Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life
Ring of Honor has released the Jay Briscoe Celebration of Life. The video contains Jay Briscoe’s best matches, interviews and more. It is just over three hours. You can watch it now for free on ROH’s YouTube channel or HonorClub.
Possible SPOILERS for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble
According to PWInsider, the following NXT Superstars are in San Antonio for tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble. We will have live coverage of tonight’s Royal Rumble, beginning at 8:00 pm ET.
Roman Reigns appears on The Tonight Show, discusses rumors of facing The Rock at WrestleMania 39
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on the January 27 episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns discussed about how he wanted to be a football player when he was younger, fans speculating about a match against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson at WrestleMania 39 in April and his title defense Kevin Owens at WWE Royal Rumble.
Current Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Former NXT Superstar To Debut
Below is the current card for next week’s AEW Dynamite, which will take place live on TBS and emanate from Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. -Bryan Danielson will square off against Former NXT Superstar Timothy Thatcher in his AEW debut. -No Holds Barred TNT Championship Match:...
AEW Dynamite Quick Results – 1/25/23 (Jay Briscoe Tribute Match and more!)
Below are the quick results with some highlights from Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite that aired on TBS. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara defeated Ricky Starks & Action Andretti. Darby Allin defeated Buddy Matthews to retain the TNT Championship. Jungle Boy Jack Perry & FTW Champion HOOK defeated Ethan Page...
AEW Rampage SPOILERS: Matches taped to air this Friday on TNT
AEW taped the following matches after Dynamite went off that air at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY on Wednesday night, for this Friday night’s episode of Rampage. The commentary team is Jim Ross, Excalibur, Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone. -Hangman Page defeated ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta...
Preliminary WWE SmackDown Ratings for Royal Rumble Go-Home Show; Top 10 Highlights From Friday’s Show
Preliminary numbers are in for Friday night’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown Royal Rumble go-home show. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.433 million viewers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, SmackDown scored a 0.65 rating....
AEW Videos: Tribute To Jay Briscoe; Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal Highlights From 1/25 Dynamite
AEW released the Jay Briscoe tribute video and highlights from the Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal tribute match from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal Pay Tribute to Jay Briscoe | AEW Dynamite. 1/25/23.
Videos: Becky Lynch appears on Kelly Clarkson Show; WWE releases the cold open for Saturday’s Royal Rumble
WWE Superstar Becky Lynch appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Kelly Clarkson show. Below is a description of Lynch’s appearance on the show, along with the segment. WWE star Becky “The Man” Lynch teases her upcoming Battle Royal against 29 other pro wrestlers in Royal Rumble...
Former WWE Superstar is in San Antonio; Notes on Cody Rhodes and more
Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) posted to Instagram that she is currently in San Antonio, Texas, which the location for tonight’s Royal Rumble event. The word as of this writing, per PWInsider, is that Perry is just visiting friends and is not expected to be in the women’s rumble match.
WWE SmackDown Results – 1/27/23 (Royal Rumble Go-Home Show)
WWE SmackDown kicks off with highlights of Monday’s Tribal Court from Raw. An SUV pulls up at the arena and out come The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Zayn comes out of a WWE truck wearing a hoodie. He whispers to Jey and tells him that what he did for him on Monday, he won’t forget that. Jey says he got him but Zayn says he got him. And if he ever needs something, he has him. Jey tells him they have orders not to speak with him as they hug and Zayn leaves.
NXT Viewership And Key Demo For 1/24/23 Episode
This past Tuesday’s episode of NXT, drew an average of 607,000 viewers on the USA Network. This number is up from last week’s 600,000. In the key demographic, Tuesday night’s show averaged a 0.12 rating, which is down from last week’s 0.14. This past week’s show came in at No. 28 for the night on cable.
IMPACT Results – 1/26/23 (X-Division Title Match, Build to No Surrender and more!)
IMPACT results for Thursday are courtesy of impactwrestling.com. X-Division Trey Miguel vs Mike Jackson – X-Division Championship. Mike Jackson looks to become the oldest X-Division Champion of all time as he challenges Trey Miguel! Jackson has him reeling in the early going until Miguel goads him into a cheap shot. Miguel crashes an burns on a springboard Moonsault attempt, providing Jackson with an opening. Jackson hits a neckbreaker but Miguel tosses him to the floor to shut down his momentum. Jackson sidesteps, sending Miguel crashing into the steel ring post. Back in the ring, Jackson goes Old School as he walks across the top rope. Miguel fights him off, then connects with Lightning Spiral to retain the X-Division Title.
WWE Hall of Famers appear on Tamron Hall, comment on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins appeared on the Friday, January 27 episode of the Tamron Hall show. Nikki and Brie discussed how they defied odds to become wrestling icons. They also made comments on how they thought WWE did not feature enough women on this past Monday’s Raw is 30 special.
Report: AEW And Austin Matelson Are Being Sued For Over Rights To Luchasaurus Mask Design
As first reported by Wrestlenomics and then Fightful, a lawsuit was filed last month over the mask design used by Austin Matelson who wrestles as AEW star Luchasaurus. The report notes Composite Effects, LLC (CFX) made a legal complaint, dated December 20, 2022 against All Elite Wrestling and Austin Matelson (Luchasaurus), claiming that AEW and Matelson are using a copyrighted mask design for AEW merchandising purposes without the designer’s permission. It is also said that the Louisiana-based designer states that it “owns licensing and design rights on all of our characters.”
Backstage WWE news on recent creative plans for Ronda Rousey and others
According to Fightful Select, back in early December, a Raquel Rodriguez vs. Rousey match was originally planned for this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event. However, WWE made a decision to add the title match and Charlotte Flair’s return to the final SmackDown of 2022. The December 30, 2022...
