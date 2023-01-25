WWE SmackDown kicks off with highlights of Monday’s Tribal Court from Raw. An SUV pulls up at the arena and out come The Usos and Solo Sikoa. Zayn comes out of a WWE truck wearing a hoodie. He whispers to Jey and tells him that what he did for him on Monday, he won’t forget that. Jey says he got him but Zayn says he got him. And if he ever needs something, he has him. Jey tells him they have orders not to speak with him as they hug and Zayn leaves.

LAREDO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO