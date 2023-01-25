Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Be This Person At After School Pick-up In Minnesota + Wisconsin
After-school pick-up can be the most frustrating part of the day this winter. Huge snow banks this winter are causing narrow streets and traffic jams because people lack common sense. Traffic gets backed up each and every day at my daughter's school because people will try to turn down in...
Behold The Crappie Shack: A Wisconsin Ice Fishing Shack Made From A Port-O-Potty!
Another winter means another opportunity for anglers to get out on frozen lakes for endless hours of ice fishing. Of course, having the right equipment can make things a lot more comfortable. For example, having a nice ice fishing shelter can make a big difference, especially when things turn extremely...
Is It Illegal In Minnesota To Make Whoopee In Your Vehicle?
For some people, the thrill of hooking up with someone in a public place is worth the chance of getting caught. For others, this might be their only opportunity to have a little privacy like in their vehicle. If so hopefully you can find a secluded area where no other people are around or you could be getting a knock on the window from the police.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
928K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0