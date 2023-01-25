Read full article on original website
Related
digg.com
Julia Fox Gives A 'Maximum Transparency' Apartment Tour
"I know I'm going to get roasted. Hopefully, maybe someone can watch this and say, 'Okay, maybe I'm not doing so bad,'" Fox said while panning the camera across her apartment.
How ‘Poker Face’ Turned Natasha Lyonne Into a Modern-Day Columbo
On his 1999 Inside the Actors Studio appearance, Peter Falk referred to the instantly recognizable Lieutenant Columbo ensemble as “a symphony of brown.” A drab green tie isn’t exactly a pop of color, but the iconic TV detective doesn’t need flashy attire when the people he investigates are putting as much effort into their clothing as the crimes they commit.Traditional case-of-the-week shows that dominated TV in the past have fallen out of favor in the 20 years since Columbo’s final case aired—Matthew Rhys is the last killer caught. Now, Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne are tipping their hats back to...
Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious
Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and number one for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as "Unholy” is the first ever.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing...
digg.com
‘Poker Face’: Rian Johnson Reveals His Dream Celebrity Cameo
The co-creator of Peacock’s new murder mystery has a big plan for the show, his first TV series ever: Get everyone in Hollywood to guest-star. In "Poker Face," Rian Johnson enlists help from several dozen big stars to face down with human lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) each episode. Though Charlie sticks around, traveling cross-country to get away from casino bosses out for blood, every episode features a new cast and mystery.
digg.com
Does 'Dead Space' Succeed Where 'Callisto Protocol' Failed? Here's What Reviews Say
As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Late last year, some of the folks behind the original "Dead Space" games put out a spiritual successor called "The Callisto Protocol." It wasn't awful, but it didn't live up to the hype. Less than two months later, a full "Dead Space" remake is here showing the world how it's done.
Comments / 0