Longtime COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA morning host SCOTT SLADE is stepping away from the morning show; the station issued a press release FRIDAY morning saying that SLADE is "temporarily" stepping away "to create something new for the 101-year-old station that reflects his passion for listeners and the community." SLADE joined WSB for overnights in 1984, moved to airborne traffic reporter, and became part of "ATLANTA'S MORNING NEWS" in 1991, the only host the show has ever had.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO