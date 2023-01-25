Read full article on original website
17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)
If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
25 Illinois Places You Have to Visit At Least Once In Your Lifetime
Lately, I've been on a mission to discover all the unique things that Illinois has to offer. So many people are down on our state right now, so I thought focusing on some of the positives would do us all a little bit of good right now. We all know...
Pet Site Claims Illinois One of the Worst Places to Be a Dog
I want to be clear this is not a statement made by me. I happen to think that Illinois people do a fine job taking care of their dogs. However, there's a major pet website that disagrees and claims the Land of Lincoln is one of the worst places to be a dog ever.
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (1/27/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) With nationwide gun sales, as determined by background checks, surging to all time high in 2020, at nearly 39.7 million (39,695,315), just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the numbers have declined each year since, with Illinois near the top. Based on FBI data, there were over 4.4 million (4,476,055) firearm background checks conducted in Illinois last year in 2022, which amounts to nearly 356 (355.7) checks for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate among all 50 states. While well ahead of the number of background checks in the other top five states behind Illinois, of Utah, Indiana, and Minnesota, Illinois’ number of checks is far behind the 890 checks for every 1,000 folks in Kentucky, the highest in the nation. Thirty-six states have less than 100 firearm background checks for every 1,000 people, with the lowest amount of checks in Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, & Rhode Island.
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
Experts Claim the Best Illinois Cheeseburger Has an Egg On It
Where is the best cheeseburger in Illinois? That is debatable. However, there are online experts that the best you're gonna get in the Land of Lincoln has an egg on it. I'll attempt to explain why. This isn't my opinion, by the way. I'm relying on the online reviews left...
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving? According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything […]
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
Did You Know There’s a Mini-Stonehenge in the Middle of Missouri?
I've heard it said that imitation is the purest form of flattery. If that's the case, the middle of Missouri is flattering the living daylights out of Stonehenge as there's a mini replica of those famous rocks standing more or less in the middle of the state. I stumbled across...
COVID-19 levels drop as booster works against ‘Kraken’ variant
CHICAGO — Just after the third anniversary of Illinois’ first reported COVID-19 case, new data shows that there could be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that a majority of Illinois’ 102 counties are now at a low community risk level for the spread of COVID-19.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
Study Shows This Is What Illinois Residents Enjoy Putting In Their Chili
With the bitter cold temperatures and snowy conditions that are expected through parts of the Midwest for the next couple of weeks, it's time to break out those world-famous chili recipes. Our offices have an annual SOUPer Bowl competition coming up to see which co-worker has the best concoction and...
Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
See Inside an Iowa Cave Where You Can Pan for Crystals and Gems
If you're a fan of caves and also love the idea of panning for gold, there's an Iowa cave you should know about. No, I can't help you with the gold, but you could walk away with some crystals and gems. I've never been to Crystal Lake Cave in Dubuque,...
Illinois Lawsuit Claims Whiskey Mini-Bottles Have No Whiskey
How many people really read a label? A lot more than I guessed apparently as there's now a class-action lawsuit filed in Illinois claiming that a whiskey companies bottles are misleading since they allegedly have no whiskey in them at all. ABC 7 in Chicago is reporting that Fireball Whiskey...
