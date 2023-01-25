(SPRINGFIELD) With nationwide gun sales, as determined by background checks, surging to all time high in 2020, at nearly 39.7 million (39,695,315), just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the numbers have declined each year since, with Illinois near the top. Based on FBI data, there were over 4.4 million (4,476,055) firearm background checks conducted in Illinois last year in 2022, which amounts to nearly 356 (355.7) checks for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate among all 50 states. While well ahead of the number of background checks in the other top five states behind Illinois, of Utah, Indiana, and Minnesota, Illinois’ number of checks is far behind the 890 checks for every 1,000 folks in Kentucky, the highest in the nation. Thirty-six states have less than 100 firearm background checks for every 1,000 people, with the lowest amount of checks in Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, & Rhode Island.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO