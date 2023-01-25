ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Illinois that You Need to Visit (2023)

If you’ve visited Chicago and thought you could mark Illinois off your bucket list, you are not alone. However, there is so much more to Illinois than just Chicago. While the Chicagoland area has a lot to offer, consider visiting some of these small towns in Illinois. These charming...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (1/27/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) With nationwide gun sales, as determined by background checks, surging to all time high in 2020, at nearly 39.7 million (39,695,315), just as the COVID-19 pandemic began, the numbers have declined each year since, with Illinois near the top. Based on FBI data, there were over 4.4 million (4,476,055) firearm background checks conducted in Illinois last year in 2022, which amounts to nearly 356 (355.7) checks for every 1,000 people, the second highest rate among all 50 states. While well ahead of the number of background checks in the other top five states behind Illinois, of Utah, Indiana, and Minnesota, Illinois’ number of checks is far behind the 890 checks for every 1,000 folks in Kentucky, the highest in the nation. Thirty-six states have less than 100 firearm background checks for every 1,000 people, with the lowest amount of checks in Hawaii, New Jersey, New York, & Rhode Island.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (1/28/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The embattled head of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services will keep his job for now. Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday announced that Marc Smith will continue to serve as Director of the state’s child welfare agency despite being held in contempt of court at least 12 times over the past three years for the improper placement of children. In other appointments announced yesterday by the Governor, John Kim will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Jane Flanagan will continue to serve as Director of the Illinois Department of Labor.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Is it legal to drive with snow on your car in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Drivers in Illinois are no strangers to snow, but are you legally required to clean snow off your car and windshield before driving? According to Illinois state law, drivers are not legally allowed to drive is they have snow, ice, moisture, or other materials blocking their windows or mirrors, or anything […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

COVID-19 levels drop as booster works against ‘Kraken’ variant

CHICAGO — Just after the third anniversary of Illinois’ first reported COVID-19 case, new data shows that there could be a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced in a press release Friday that a majority of Illinois’ 102 counties are now at a low community risk level for the spread of COVID-19.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97.9 KICK FM

97.9 KICK FM

Quincy, IL
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://979kickfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy