electrek.co
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices are down $18,000, bringing a new level of affordability
Tesla (TSLA) used car prices have crashed $18,000 since their peak six months ago, bringing a new level of affordability to the electric car brand. Most car buyers can’t afford a new car and turn to the used car market, which is a critical part of the auto industry.
Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports
The 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the most affordable model in the Toyota hybrid lineup. It also tops Consumer Reports’ reliability list. The post Cheapest New Toyota Hybrid Is the Most Reliable Car, Says Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Bikes From Consumer Reports' Tests
Electric bikes are more popular than ever, and chances are good that you’ve seen a few gliding around where you live. Retail sales were $770 million in 2021, compared with $550 million in 2020—a 38 percent increase, according to NPD Group, a market research company. Sales increased an additional 20 percent in 2022.
Truth About Cars
Study: Electric Cars Cost More to "Fill up" Than Gas
A Michigan-based think tank has claimed that it now costs less to drive an internal combustion vehicle 100 miles than to charge up a comparably all-electric vehicle using home charging. Though this claim comes with a few caveats, starting with acknowledging that this only applies to “midpriced” vehicles based on the national average for fuel and electricity rates.
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models
Why does Consumer Reports recommend one car brand with Tesla as the most reliable EV automakers? We've got the answers for you here. The post Consumer Reports Recommends 1 Car Brand Other Than Tesla for the Most Reliable EV Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Owner Receives $12,000 Price Cut For Model Y Ordered In July
One lucky Tesla Model Y owner received a $12,000 price cut despite ordering his Model Y in July 2022. The report comes via Business Insider, which has seen a screenshot of the communication between Tesla and the unnamed individual. The original cost of the Model Y ordered roughly six months...
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cordless Drills of 2023
Whether you’re hanging a shelf, installing a ceiling fan, or building a deck, a cordless drill is a must. In fact, we would argue that it’s the single most important item in your toolbox. In the past decade, cordless drills have become more powerful, lighter, and energy-efficient, making...
Consumer Reports.org
Popular Midsized SUVs to Avoid and What to Buy Instead
You might wonder why a friend or neighbor bought a certain SUV, or see a popular midsized SUV around town and wonder whether it’s really the best in that category. But the popularity could be the result of factors—such as advertising, financing incentives, or even social media—that have little to do with quality, usability, fuel-efficiency, or family-friendliness.
CNBC
Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda to step down
Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda, 66, will step down from his post on April 1, the automaker said today. He will be replaced as chief executive by current Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato. Sato, 53, has been heading the Toyota Lexus division and the GAZOO racing company since 2020.
Consumer Reports.org
Ford and Lincoln SUVs Are Recalled to Fix Backup Camera, Some for the Second Time
Ford is recalling over 382,000 newer Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair, and Lincoln Aviator SUVs to fix faulty backup camera software. Many of these vehicles were already recalled once in 2021 for a similar problem but will need to go back to the dealership for another free repair. Only vehicles with...
ZDNet
I tried to charge my Tesla with Anker's PowerHouse 767. Here's what happened
I've owned a Tesla for over three years now, and not once during that time have I had a close call with emptying the battery and not having a charger nearby. Tesla's charging network is massive and easily accessible and doesn't take a ton of planning in most instances. There...
