Indiana State

Workhardplayharder
2d ago

Student loan forgiveness was never a real thing. All it was ever meant to do was get the vote of a certain demographic by dangling a carrot. You know what debt you are getting into when you get it, and it's just that... Your debt. I would rather see student loan forgiveness than sending it elsewhere though. Funny how the people we have running our country would rather send our money to other undeserving countries, but they never intended on helping our own. What a SCAM!

james gerber
3d ago

These people know exactly what they have to pay back so why are they complaining. You take a loan out for college, a house, a car or anything else it is your debt and you are the one responsible for paying it back not the American taxpayers.

Nlinnane
2d ago

Bidens just testing the waters to see what he can get away with. If he gets away with going around congress it's over. He's trying again now with his new imagination plan. More breaking the law.

