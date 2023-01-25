Read full article on original website
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyo residents
A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has indicated the Wyoming Game...
oilcity.news
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
891khol.org
To preserve ‘western heritage,’ advocates take fight over Jackson rodeo to state
Lawmakers from across Wyoming gathered in Cheyenne on Jan. 17 to weigh in on one of Teton County’s most controversial issues: the Jackson Hole Rodeo and the future of the Teton County Fairgrounds. The local advocacy group, “Save the Rodeo Grounds,” hosted the event at the Little America Hotel...
cowboystatedaily.com
“Old, Beat-Up Trailer Just Sold For $675,000!” Legislators Wrestle With Soaring Property Tax Bills
Soaring property values led to a widespread problem across Wyoming last year – extremely high tax bills. That has lawmakers considering solutions for relief in the 2023 legislative session, particularly as the problem relates to affordable workforce housing, which has been an ongoing problem in many areas of the state.
Bill To Allow Wyoming Residents To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended Filed
A bill that would allow Wyoming residents to legally leave their vehicles running unattended has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature. You can read House Bill 239 here. It's sponsored by Rep. Daniel Singh [R-Laramie County] and co-sponsored by Reps. Andrew, Angelos, Brown, Heiner, Hornok, Jennings, Larson, JT, Locke, O'Hearn, Olsen, Stith, Styvar, Trujillo, Yin and Zwonitzer, Dn and Senator(s) Biteman, Brennan and Laursen, D.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People, And Lots Of Crazy Stories
Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Consider Lowering Bar For Tax Relief
The House Revenue Committee of the Wyoming Legislature gave a collective thumbs-up Thursday to a proposal that would make it easier for people to qualify for state and county property tax rebate programs. "This is the quickest effective relief for people...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Targeting Critical Race Theory In Wyoming Public Schools Sails Through To Senate Floor
A proposed law requiring civics teachers in Wyoming public schools to present all races as equal, keep racial discrimination out of curricula and to laud meritocracy among people has cleared its first state legislative committee and now faces the Senate. Senate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator: Wyoming Is The ‘The Last Hope’ For Gun Rights
Now is the time for Wyoming to shore up its gun rights – not only for those who live in the Cowboy State, but to solidify its place as a haven for companies that make firearms and accessories, says Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland.
Branding Iron Online
Wyoming Bans Abortion Pills
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Wyoming senators passed a bill on first review that bans the use and prescription of abortion pills within the state. Senators Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, Dan Dockstader, R-Afton, Eric Barlow, R-Gillette, and Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, all voted in favor of the bill, formally known as Senate File 109. Senator Fred Baldwin, R-Baldwin, represented the lone vote against the bill.
capcity.news
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
cowboystatedaily.com
The Roadhouse Law: Bill Would Allow Use Of Force To Remove Criminal Trespassers
Sometimes it's a pastor's duty to separate a troubled patron from the rest of the flock, said Rep. Jeremy Haroldson, R-Wheatland. He was speaking during discussion about House Bill 126, which would clarify when it's legal to physically remove...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
BLM seeks public input on ‘industrial solar’ projects
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President Joe Biden’s goals...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency
Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world's most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Don’t Push It! Putting Snow on Wyoming Roads Could Land You a Fine, Jail
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it's illegal to put snow on state highways. WYDOT says it has received many reports this month across southeast Wyoming of people pushing snow into the traffic lanes. "Piling or depositing of snow in WYDOT’s right of way not only...
