numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jonathan Kuminga for inactive Andrew Wiggins (illness) on Wednesday night
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is starting in Wednesday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. DiVincenzo will make his sixth appearance in Golden State's starting lineup after Andrew Wiggins was held out with an illness. In a matchup versus a Memphis team ranked first in defensive rating, Kuminga's FanDuel salary stands at $4.900.
numberfire.com
Nets starting Seth Curry for injured Ben Simmons (knee) on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Curry will make his third start this season after Ben Simmons was held out with knee soreness. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project Curry to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 14.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Simmons is dealing with left knee soreness, which is why he left Thursday's game early and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action in the crosstown rivalry. Expect Patty Mills to see a boost in work.
numberfire.com
Kevon Looney starting for Warriors on Friday, Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Looney will get the start on Friday with Jonathan Kuminga moving back to the bench. Our models expect Looney to play 24.0 minutes against Toronto. Looney's Friday projection includes 6.6 points, 8.6...
numberfire.com
Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) out again Saturday for Washington
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis was lsited doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. He'll remain sidelined due to a sprained left ankle. Expect Corey Kispert to draw another start on the wing. In 41 games...
numberfire.com
Denver's Michael Porter Jr. (personal) not listed on Saturday's injury report
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (personal) is available for Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Porter Jr. is on track to play after Denver's forward was sidelined three games for personal reasons. In a matchup versus a 76ers' team ranked 11th in opposing effective shooting percentage, our models project Porter Jr. to score 27.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Boston's Robert Williams (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Williams will miss tonight's showdown against his team's historic rivals after suffering a left ankle sprain. Expect Grant Williams to see more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 550.2 minutes...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Caris LeVert starting on Thursday in place of injured Donovan Mitchell (groin)
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets. LeVert will get the start on Thursday with Donovan Mitchell sidelined with a groin injury. Our models expect LeVert to play 34.0 minutes against Houston. LeVert's Thursday projection includes 17.3 points, 4.3...
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) won't play Saturday for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren will not play Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Warren is dealing with a left shin contusion. He was listed doubtful, and as expected, he has been ruled out of action for the crosstown rivalry. In 24 games this season, Warren...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's De'Andre Hunter (illness) starting on Saturday, Bogdan Bogdanovic to bench
Atlanta Hawks small forward De'Andre Hunter (illness) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Hunter will join Atlanta's starting lineup after he was sidelined two games with asthma symptoms. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked ninth in defensive rating, our models project Hunter to score 22.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) available for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will play Saturday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Embiid is dealign with left foot soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light for a high-profile matchup versus Nikola Jokic down low.
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Josh Richardson (knee) out on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Richardson will miss his second straight game after San Antonio's guard was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect Doug McDermott to see more time off the bench on Saturday night. McDermott's projection...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins (illness) out on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Raptors on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (ankle) questionable on Friday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.6 minutes against Milwaukee. Turner's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (knee) not listed on Brooklyn's Saturday injury report
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with knee soreness, Curry is expected to return on Saturday. In 32.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 26.1 FanDuel points. Curry's Saturday projection includes 15.6 points, 3.1...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Evan Fournier (personal) available on Saturday
New York Knicks guard/forward Evan Fournier (personal) is available for Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Fournier has been removed from the injury report and should be active against the Nets on Saturday. Fournier is averaging 6.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 12.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Eric Gordon (knee) on Saturday for inactive Jalen Green (calf)
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (knee) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will make his 43rd appearance with Houston's first unit after he missed one game with knee soreness and Jalen Green was ruled out with a calf contusion. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Gordon to score 23.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Gordon Hayward starting for Hornets on Thursday, Jalen McDaniels coming off the bench
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Hayward will return to the starting lineup on Thursday with Jalen McDaniels moving back to the bench. Our models expect him to play 24.8 minutes against Chicago. Hayward's Thursday projection includes 11.8 points,...
