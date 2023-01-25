A Lake Shore Drive penthouse has cut its asking price yet again, now asking 40 percent of its original list price. The penthouse, which sits on top of the cooperative building at 1500 North Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s Gold Coast, chopped another $2 million off of its asking price, now asking $9.75 million, less than half of the $24 million the unit was first listed for in July 2020, Crain’s reported. Altogether, the unit has cut its asking price by more than $14 million.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO