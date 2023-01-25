Read full article on original website
Natchez board approves design for monument honoring Black Civil War soldiers
NATCHEZ, Miss. – City aldermen have approved the design for the monument and plaza being planned to honor Black soldiers who served the Union in Natchez during the Civil War. Meeting Tuesday with the aldermen, Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said it should become a tourist attraction and “a national...
Mississippi senator presents bills on government transparency, personal safety
A southern Mississippi senator believes the legislature’s business should be open and public for voters and has authored a bill to make that happen. Sen. Jason Barrett, of Brookhaven, represents Senate District 39. Barrett has authored or co-authored several bills so far, including a few that he said are especially important to him.
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
Multi-state Investigation of Stolen Truck Leads to Recovery of Multiple Trucks in Claiborne County
JACKSON, Miss. – A multi-state investigation into a stolen farm truck from Missouri leads to the recovery of multiple stolen trucks by the Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office. In August 2022, a 2019 Ford F350 farm truck was stolen from...
River rubble causes damaged Viking ship to cancel Mississippi cruises
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Viking has canceled its Mississippi River cruises and visits to Natchez for the next three weeks as its ship undergoes repairs after being wrecked by debris. “Due to damage from substantial river debris to the Viking Mississippi’s propulsion system, the ship will undergo repairs requiring the...
Former FedEx driver files lawsuit against city in Mississippi, police chief & others
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A former FedEx driver has filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. The Daily Leader reported D’Monterrio Gibson also filed the lawsuit against his former employer. The incident happened in January 2022. A father and […]
Four suspected gang members arrested in raid by Mississippi police
Cold and early Monday morning, Brookhaven police simultaneously raided three homes of suspected gang members. Members of the Special Response Team converged on each on the locations, serving search and arrest warrants. Arrested were Jacorius Smith, age 17; 18-year-old Bryan Searcy; Kermit Dewayne Sartin Jr., age 18; and Elijah Maxwell,...
Police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect’on the run,’ accused of shooting into occupied vehicle
Police say they are searching for a man they describe as “armed and dangerous” accused of shooting into a vehicle occupied by female juveniles and small children. Two people were injured in the shooting in Brookhaven. Officials from the Brookhaven Police Department report that Lajohntae Miquan Fields, 21,...
