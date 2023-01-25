Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
JDL’s One Chicago lists $10M condo after another high priced unit goes under contract
One Chicago is set for another possible big sale, only a few days after the luxury condo development went under contract for a $14 million unit. The River North development at 14 West Superior Street listed a $10.5 million unit on Wednesday. It had been previously listed for $9.8 million in May 2021 before it was removed early last year.
therealdeal.com
Chicago’s most expensive listing chops $15M from price
A massive Lincoln Park estate, originally listed for $50 million, has taken a steep price cut to 60 percent of its original asking. The owners of the home at 1932 North Burling Street are now asking $29.9 million for the 25,000-square-foot mansion that sits on eight city lots, Crain’s reported. The more than $15 million price chop is one of the largest ever reductions on a Chicago-area listing.
therealdeal.com
Lake Shore Drive penthouse cuts asking by another $2M
A Lake Shore Drive penthouse has cut its asking price yet again, now asking 40 percent of its original list price. The penthouse, which sits on top of the cooperative building at 1500 North Lake Shore Drive on Chicago’s Gold Coast, chopped another $2 million off of its asking price, now asking $9.75 million, less than half of the $24 million the unit was first listed for in July 2020, Crain’s reported. Altogether, the unit has cut its asking price by more than $14 million.
therealdeal.com
Tyson Foods lists West Loop office for sublease
With its Chicago exit, Tyson Foods is putting a meaty chunk of office space on the sublease market even as most downtown tenants have little hunger for commercial real estate. The food processing company has listed a 233,000-square-foot, four-story office building located at 400 South Jefferson Street in the West Loop for sublease, Crain’s reported. Tyson has hired Newmark to market the property.
therealdeal.com
Irvine backfilling River North tower’s huge hole with law firm’s downsize
Irvine Company has mostly filled one massive hole left by a tenant’s departure from a River North skyscraper, leaving it just one more still to address. Law firm Winston & Strawn is close to finalizing a deal for 150,000 square feet in the 60-story office tower at 300 North LaSalle Street, which would fill most of the space Boston Consulting Group exited for a new office building under construction in Fulton Market, Crain’s reported.
therealdeal.com
Naperville set to approve affordable housing incentives
A Chicago suburb that has been criticized for not having enough affordable housing took a step toward addressing the issue and resolving years of haggling over how to do so. The Naperville City Council last week passed an ordinance that would create a program that could coax developers into incorporating affordable units in residential developments, the Daily Herald reported. The program, which passed in a unanimous vote, will offer a variety of incentives to developers, depending on how much affordable housing they propose.
