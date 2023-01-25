Tales From the Couch: Fourth-Quarter Marathon. Plus Tim Hasselbeck on Conference Championship Matchups and Playing for Andy Reid.

Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
The Ringer
Conference Championship Betting Preview
Warren and House kick things off by looking at the line movement for Bengals-Chiefs and sharing what caused it (2:00). Then, they explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise (8:00), before handicapping the AFC game while trying to predict how effective Patrick Mahomes will be with his ankle injury (11:00). Next, they move on to the NFC and explain what the 49ers will need to do to keep the Eagles pass rush away from Brock Purdy (30:00). Finally, they close the show by choosing this week’s Betting Buddy (56:00).
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
The Ringer
Supreme Scorers, the Evolution of Rivalry Week, and Dissecting the Latest NBA Drama
Austin and Pausha revisit the Wolves’ big win against the Pelicans, highlighting Anthony Edwards’s 37-point performance, then talk about the other supreme scorers around the league dropping 30-plus points per game (4:00). Later, they talk through some off- and on-court drama—including Draymond Green taking ownership for his actions in Golden State (28:46) and the recent incident with Shannon Sharpe and the Grizzlies, before discussing the NBA’s Rivalry Week and the evolution of competition with all the constant player movement (31:34). Then, they wrap things up with a Young Guards Edition of their rapid-fire segment (58:55). And of course, they pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as the seven others who lost their lives three years ago.
The Ringer
Sixers Beat Nets and Sweep West Coast Trip
Don’t look now, but the Sixers are 16-4 in their last 20 games after beating the Nets in Ben Simmons’s second return to Philly on Wednesday night. The Sixers are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference and just three games behind the Celtics. How good has this team been offensively since Tyrese Maxey began coming off the bench? Also, Chris and Raheem discuss whether the NBA needs rivalries to bring some life into the regular season.
Mason Robinson worth the wait for Penn State Class of 2023
Penn State got an early jump on the recruiting effort for defensive end Mason Robinson out of Maryland, and its patience and effort eventually paid off. When Robinson committed to another Big Ten program during his recruiting process, Penn State kept the door open leading up to the early signing period in hopes an official visit would sway Robinson to Happy Valley. And you know what? It worked. Robinson flipped from Northwestern to Penn State just days after making an official visit to Penn State, and after a handful of previous unofficial visits. Robinson joins a recruiting class that was heavy on...
Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
The Ringer
All-Star Starters, NBA Rivals Week, and Absurd Trade Values
Verno and KOC debate whether the Knicks and Celtics are actual rivals before discussing Thursday night’s fun game between the two on TNT (2:00). The NBA All-Star starters have been announced, and the guys discuss Joel Embiid not making the cut and debate how the league could change the voting process in the future (10:42). Also, how do you think the NBA will handle the All-Star Game draft? The guys then get into James Dolan’s interview discussing Madison Square Garden’s use of facial recognition (30:11). The 76ers are on a roll, winners of six straight and trailing only the Celtics in the East (38:42).
The Ringer
Football and Streaming, Plus a Transfer Mailbag
Musa and Ryan do a quick roundup of some midweek fixtures, including Barcelona Femení’s record 50th league win in a row (2:49), the men’s Copa del Rey win over Real Sociedad, the Bundesliga’s Englische Woche, the Carabao Cup, and Serie A. Then, after a clampdown on illegal streaming in the UK was announced, they discuss the ways in which football can adapt its broadcasting in line with the times (18:30), before wrapping up on a quick-fire transfer mailbag (40:54).
The Ringer
Are the Wolves Stunting Anthony Edwards’s Growth?
Depending on when you catch it, the Anthony Edwards experience is either too much or not enough. Frustrating, tantalizing, and satisfying all in the same game. As an objectively breathtaking 21-year-old with limitless athleticism, this season has provided a flash of budding superstar highs spoiled by streaks of erratic shots and wasteful decisions.
The Ringer
The AFC and NFC Championship Games Entrance Survey
The Ringer’s NFL writers answer the pressing questions ahead of this weekend’s conference championship games. 1. What’s your biggest takeaway from the postseason so far?. Nora Princiotti: The right teams are in the final four. Sheil Kapadia: In the NFC, it felt like a three-team race between...
The Ringer
The Lasting Legacy of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Mentality
Dak Prescott was sobbing. It was October 11, 2020, and Prescott’s foot was pointing the wrong direction. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback sat on the turf at AT&T Stadium, staring down in disbelief. Underneath his sock, bone was sticking out through his skin. “If you go back and look at the video,” Prescott told The Ringer in August, “I tried to plant my feet and put my foot back in place, just so I could get off the field.” Prescott always tries to get up quickly. That was how he let his mother know he was OK after a tough hit on the football field. Even after she died in 2013, the habit persisted.
The Ringer
The Cowboys Have Plenty to Think About This Offseason—but Not Their QB
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: A promising Cowboys season ends in the divisional round, and Dak Prescott’s uneven performance has raised questions about his capacity to lead this team to a Super Bowl. Well, it happened again. The 49ers sent Dallas and its quarterback home early last weekend, and the 19-12 affair capped off an up-and-down season for Prescott, in which we saw him put together some of the best, and worst, performances of his seven-year career.
The Ringer
The Rapid Evolution of Joe Burrow
You know those tweets and graphics that go around every so often—the ones comparing two anonymous quarterbacks? I have one of those for you. Here are two quarterbacking seasons, and I want you to pick which one you like better:. QB Comparison. Player Completion Percentage Average Depth of Target...
The Ringer
Tom Brady’s Next Team, and the QB Draft Ripple Effect
Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys debate where Tom Brady lands next season as they break down the quarterback situations around the NFL as they pertain to the upcoming draft (1:01). Then, they close with a couple of emails and America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (50:22).
The Ringer
NFL Conference Championship Picks Against the Spread
This conference championship weekend has the chance to be an all-timer. In a season where we didn’t have a runaway favorite in either conference, the NFL still ended up with the four best teams playing in this round. Two combined point spreads that total just 3.5! What more could you ask for?
