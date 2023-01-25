Read full article on original website
Former actor of James at 15 and Salem's Lot Lance Kerwin Passes away at 62James PatrickSan Clemente, CA
Nele NarendraTejasBIrvine, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
James Kerwin Has Died: Star of TV's Classic "James at 15" SeriesHerbie J PilatoSan Clemente, CA
California witness reports orange ball of light 'flying oddly'Roger MarshCalifornia State
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Strong winds wreak havoc for truckers in El Cajon Pass
Santa Ana winds blowing in excess of 50 mph in Eastvale caused a Costco big rig to overturn around 10:30 a.m. at a freeway interchange on Interstate 15 to the Pomona (60) Freeway, and in the same general area a short time later, a tractor-trailer jackknifed.A high wind warning is in effect across Southern California in the mountain areas, the Inland Empire, much of Orange County, the Antelope Valley and Oxnard, with gusts up to 70 miles per hour expected in some areas. The advisory is in effect until tonight.
Southern California housing market cools
Southern California's super red-hot housing market has started to cool in the past year. "The inventory is super low right now," said Dana Point realtor Gaetano Lo Grande. Across the Southland, home prices have been falling as interest rates have been climbing. From May 2022 to December 2022, prices have dropped 11% in Orange County, 10% in Los Angeles County, 8% in Riverside County, and 6% in San Bernardino County. "There were multiple offers on every home last year," said Lo Grande. "That is still the case now but very rare." While the housing market is cooling, that doesn't mean it is no longer competitive."From the perspective of buyers, yes, prices are falling but interest rates are a lot higher, which makes it harder to buy a home," said Jack Liebersohn, an assistant professor of economics at the University of California, Irvine. He added it is an unusual situation for prices to be falling as home sales are down.
High-speed chase through Orange County ends with PIT maneuver by CHP
A driver was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase from Long Beach through Orange County Thursday.
John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
L.A. County Supervisors Call On State To Investigate Natural Gas Price Spike
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to ask the State of California to launch an investigation into natural gas utility bill spikes that have been reported over the last month. Natural gas prices are up nearly 300% since January 2022, prompting the motion to call on state authorities, introduced by Fifth District ...
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Driver Killed After Crashing into Concrete Truck on 10 Freeway
West Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was killed after crashing into a concrete truck just after 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, on the 10 Freeway in the city of West Covina. California Highway Patrol and West Covina Fire Department responded to a traffic collision westbound 10 Freeway at...
Man, 55, found dead near crashed motorcycle alongside desert highway
A bicyclist riding on a rural roadway in the eastern San Diego County desert Wednesday came across a fatally injured 55-year-old man near a crashed motorcycle.
Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches
A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
Camino Real Playhouse President Announces Anticipated Switch to Another Building
True to the old theater saying, the show must go on in San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner recently announced the community theater will eventually move to a new location. The move is expected to happen because of plans to turn the Playhouse’s current location on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space.
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
Southern California may see rain, snow this weekend
Just days removed from damaging flooding and mudslides, forecasters are predicting that Southern California will see more rain and snow, though they expect this rain won’t be as substantial. The National Weather Service expects the San Gabriel Mountains to receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain on Sunday and...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Vegan Food Near Me: 16 Must-Try Spots in Orange County
Orange County occupies 42 miles of coastline in between the vegan mecca of Los Angeles and the more laid-back vibes of San Diego. It’s a largely suburban county that encompasses a handful of private and state college campuses, a hippy beach vibe, and just enough pretension to be worthy of its own reality show.
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
From the humble taco to fine dining: 3 Northern California restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 of 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ 2023 list is out and California is well-represented, but you won’t have to drive very far to check out three of the locations. Clocking in at #66 is the West Coast Taco Bar, a food truck...
First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Sunday, January 29th, and Monday, January 30th, as a winter storm moves into Southern California. A Wind Advisory will take effect at 1:00 p.m. Sunday as west winds strengthen out ahead of the trough of low pressure. The strongest gusts will occur The post First Alert Weather Alert: Winter storm to bring wind, rain, and snow to Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
