ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kion546.com

3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles

Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds

Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient

Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County

Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WGAU

3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood

LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Taking fentanyl to task (forces)

About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KRMG

Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
sfstandard.com

Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested

The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff

First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
GLENDALE, CA
Key News Network

Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
POMONA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy