Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Three killed, four injured in shooting at Beverly Crest house partyOscarLos Angeles, CA
Financial support for California crime victims been declining for yearsRobert J HansenMonterey Park, CA
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The post Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting appeared first on KYMA.
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
kion546.com
3 killed and at least 4 wounded in overnight shooting in Los Angeles
Three people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, the city’s fire department said Saturday, California’s fourth mass shooting in a week. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for help at 2:35 a.m. on a residential street northwest of downtown, a spokesperson said.
Special Mass for Monterey Park Victims Set for Friday evening
Events honoring the victims of last weekend's Monterey Park shooting will continue Friday evening as St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church will have a special Mass to honor the 11 people killed and the nine survivors.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Addressing mental health and substance abuse: Tracking Mayor Bass' push on homelessness
Karen Bass has been LA’s mayor for 47 days. She started the week with a city hall press conference to announce the new CEO for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homelessness figures severely undercounted, report finds
Los Angeles County appears to have severely shorted the number of homeless people on its streets in a 2022 study, according to a newly released survey by Rand Corp . A Sept. 8 report by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said 69,144 people were homeless, a 4.1% increase over 2020. The yearly count conducted by volunteers is used as a benchmark for state and federal tax dollars to eradicate the constantly growing crisis.
KTLA.com
LAC+USC seeks help identifying patient
Hospital managers at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public to help them identify a male patient. The man, who has been hospitalized for 12 days with undisclosed health issues, is 49 years old, 5’4” in height, weighs 196 lbs., has brown eyes and black, thinning hair, LAC+USC said in a statement.
Man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer receives call from President Biden
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call today from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”
Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County
Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
3 killed, 4 wounded in upscale Los Angeles neighborhood
LOS ANGELES — Three people were killed and four others were wounded after a shooting early Saturday in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, authorities said. According to police, the shooting occurred outside a residence in the Beverly Crest section of the city, KABC-TV reported. Update 1:40 p.m. EST Jan....
Local artist honors Monterey Park victims
An illustrator is using his talent to shed light on those who were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Jonathan Chang, who grew up in San Gabriel Valley, told KNX News the tragedy hit close to him.
signalscv.com
Taking fentanyl to task (forces)
About five years ago, Drug Enforcement Administration agents began battling an opponent unlike any other they’d ever faced. The extreme danger posed by fentanyl, the demographics of who it was killing and how pervasive it was becoming — and on the heels of an opioid epidemic that was already reshaping attitudes — prompted a new approach.
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
sfstandard.com
Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested
The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
outlooknewspapers.com
Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Names New Chief of Staff
First published in the Jan. 21 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Dr. Vigen Khojayan was recently elected the chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health-Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center — a 334-bed, nonprofit acute care hospital. Board certified in family medicine, Khojayan began his private practice...
Investigators have not established a link between the Monterey Park gunman and the victims
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Wednesday announced that officials have learned more about the man at the center of the investigation into the Monterey Park mass shooting, which left 11 people dead and wounded 9 others following Lunar New Year festivities on Jan. 22. A motive, however, remains elusive. Authorities say the suspect, […]
Volunteers offer medical services, assistance to Pasadena's unhoused during homeless count
The city of Pasadena is conducting the annual count of its homeless population, but it's not just about numbers. It's also providing people with medical services and other assistance.
Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the intersection of North Mountain View Avenue and East Hawthorne Place in the city of Pomona. One victim was transported to Pomona Valley...
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
