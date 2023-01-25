Read full article on original website
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Roll Call Online
Democrats condemn Biden administration’s new asylum limits
Nearly 80 congressional Democrats called on President Joe Biden to reverse plans to limit asylum eligibility for some migrants, part of mounting criticism in the Capitol from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle of the administration’s border policies. In a letter published Thursday, Sen. Bob Menendez of New...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Roll Call Online
In most diverse Congress in history, staff representation lags
The 118th Congress is the most diverse in history, with a quarter of members identifying as nonwhite. But disparities persist as lawmakers choose the people who really run things behind the scenes — their staff. Just 18 percent of top staff for new and returning members are people of...
Roll Call Online
What ‘conservation’ means to Rep. Gabe Vasquez
Nearly a decade after Rep. Gabe Vasquez worked for Sen. Martin Heinrich as a field representative, the new congressman can count his former boss as a hunting buddy. “I actually talk to him more now that I’m not a member of his staff,” Vasquez said, describing their outings to shoot Coues deer.
Roll Call Online
Sen. John Cornyn blames White House for some judicial vacancies
Republican Sen. John Cornyn put the blame Thursday on the White House — and not his office — for delays in nominating judges for federal courts in Texas, as Democrats have asked for cooperation from Republicans to fill vacancies in red states. Those open positions are receiving renewed...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'
Former President Donald Trump says the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is "horrible" and that the attack "never should have happened."
Roll Call Online
After 45 years on the Hill, David Carle has seen it all
When David Carle started out as a press secretary on the Hill, the mimeo machine was still in the attic of Longworth and Democrats still dominated in places like Utah. When the longtime aide retired this month, only three lawmakers could beat his 45 years of service: his (also retiring) boss Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt., plus Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Edward J. Markey, D-Mass.
Roll Call Online
Colorado River states attempt to reach water-use plan — again
The seven states most affected by dwindling Colorado River levels are meeting over the next few days to draft proposals for managing the basin’s water levels, potentially preventing the Interior Department from imposing its own water cuts. The seven Colorado River Basin states — Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico,...
Roll Call Online
The insidious power of keeping it vague
“Say what you mean and mean what you say,” unless you want to keep everyone guessing. Alas, vague is in vogue, the better to sow confusion about not-so-honorable intentions — and get your way in the end. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has mastered this dark art, most recently...
