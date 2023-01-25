Karol G Reveals Cover Art for Highly Anticipated Album ‘Mañana Será Bonito’

Karol G has been teasing a new album era for a few months now, and she finally has a release date. On Friday, the Colombian singer shared the doodle-filled album cover for her upcoming LP, Mañana Será Bonito , and announced that it’ll be released on Feb. 24.

“This is the little face of my album and I present it to you with all the love and pride that I hold in my chest,” she wrote on Instagram. “I seriously can’t believe that I waited so long to share the release date, and that today I can tell you that my album is out in 14 days! I’m so happy and counting down the days.”

Last month, Karol G made the announcement that her album was on the way with an adorable Instagram video that shows her sitting in her car in Medellin on a glum morning.

She finds a piece of paper with instructions for a phone number to dial if she’s feeling sad, and when she calls, a little boy picks up and begins listing things she can do to feel better. “What if you do a show and present yourself there?” he suggests. “Why don’t you sing the ‘La Jeepeta’ song?” He ends the video with some advice: “Mañana será bonito,” he says, which means “tomorrow will be beautiful.”

Karol G caught up with Rolling Stone i n New York the day before she made her announcement and she explained that the album took her a long time to finish because, due to its personal nature, she wanted it to be perfect.

“Every day I kept finding something I wanted to change or rethink, or finding little details I wanted to update. It’s always hard, but now I’ve turned it in and it’s finished, and I can’t wait for people to hear it,” she said.

She said the concept was inspired by a tough time she went through over the last couple years. “This definitely represents a specific phase of my life. The name of album is a a phrase I kept repeating to myself when nothing felt great. I mean, I was going through the best moment of my career, but personally I was really disconnected from myself and from my friends. I wasn’t unhappy, but I wasn’t happy either. So every day I’d say to myself, ‘It’s okay , mañana será bonito — tomorrow will be beautiful.'”

The album comes after KG0516 , the LP that she released in 2021 that was nominated for the Best Música Urbana Album category at the Grammys. Karol has been touring non-stop since the album came out, completing her Bichota and $trip Love world tours.

This story was updated on Feb. 10 at 2 p.m. ET to include the release date of Karol G’s album .