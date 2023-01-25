Read full article on original website
The 20 jobs with the best hourly wages in Alabama
Alabama’s unemployment continues to hover in historically low territory, but you may be hoping to broaden your horizons in 2023. If that’s the case, it might be useful to know where the big bucks are. Thanks to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, you can get some ideas for your next job application.
WSFA
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
WSFA
Alabama Poultry and Egg Association explains egg price increase
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The price of eggs has increased nationwide. Alabama Poultry and Egg Association CEO Johnny Adams said this is due to a combination of factors. Adams said one of those factors is the nationwide avian influenza outbreak that killed over 38 million birds in 35 states. “So...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces more money for broadband coming to Alabama
The federal government is sending Alabama more money to extend broadband access to more people in the state. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that the U.S. Treasury Department has approved the state’s plan for the Capital Projects Fund, making $191.8 million available for broadband expansion. “Access to...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
Alabama’s income tax deadline changes for 2023
Alabama is following the federal government in changing the traditional tax deadline this year. The filing deadline for individual income tax returns in 2023 in Alabama is April 18, the same deadline day for federal taxes and roughly three days after taxes are normally due. The additional time is due...
WAAY-TV
Treasury Department approves Alabama plan to spend nearly $192 million on broadband expansion
Alabama has gotten the OK from the U.S. Treasury Department to spend $191.8 million on expanding broadband service to previously unserved areas of the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced the approval Thursday, saying the funds are from the Capital Projects Fund and part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state Legislature approved using the funds for broadband expansion last year, with a plan submitted to the Treasury Department in September.
Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent
Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey approves new policies for public record requests
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday ordered state agencies to follow new procedures for responding to public record requests, changes intended to provide structure in a state with one of the weakest open records laws in the country. Ivey signed an order instructing executive-branch agencies to:...
WHNT-TV
Respiratory Illnesses Trending Down in Alabama
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions. Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Alabama 3rd most expensive state for electricity in 2022: Report
ALABAMA (WKRG) — The state of Alabama was the third most expensive state for electric bills in 2022, according to a report from Ownerly. Ownerly “examines which states saw the largest increase in electric bills the past year, as energy inflation hit a 40-year high,” according to the website. Alabama electrical bills averaged $164.62 a […]
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama
School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
spectrumnews1.com
Treasury department announces internet funding for Kentucky, Alabama, Nevada and Texas
KENTUCKY — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four additional states — Alabama, Kentucky, Nevada and Texas, with funding from the American Rescue plan. The funds will connect about 292,000 homes and businesses to affordable, high-speed internet. The goal of the project is to secure affordable, reliable broadband infrastructure to give high-speed internet access to all Americans.
wbrc.com
Missed the deadline for college scholarships? You still have time
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - So you missed the deadlines to apply for scholarships in December? We’re here to tell you all is not lost. In fact, there are many other opportunities to apply for college scholarships. Alabama Possible’s Executive Director Chandra Scott says now is the time- between January...
Alabama postal worker indicted for destroying, mishandling mail
An U.S. Postal Service worker in Alabama has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he damaged or withheld mail for six months. The indictment alleges that Alexander Dockery, who worked as an USPS employee in Huntsville, Alabama, destroyed, detained and delayed mail for six months. The mail included letters, postcards, packages and other mail.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of Alabama
WTOK-TV
January 2023 is all alone when it comes to tornado activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - I’m sure it’s no secret at this point that January has been incredibly active in Alabama. Two tornado outbreaks separated by just nine days have resulted in 28 tornadoes across the state. That number is significant as it’s the most tornadoes Alabama has ever...
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
Alabama health officials say COVID and flu cases in decline after early January uptick
Alabama health officials are tracking lower levels of COVID-19 and influenza compared to the start of this year but said it's still important to take precautions.
Comments / 1