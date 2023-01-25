A 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and trying to assault a deputy in one Victorville neighborhood. The Victorville Sheriff’s Station reported that at around 4:58 p.m. on Jan. 19, deputies were dispatched to a violation of a court order at a residence in the 10000 block of Maricopa Road.

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO